SHELBY — Montague entered West Michigan Conference play this week on a two-game winning streak, but WMC soccer is a different animal, and the Wildcats received a rude awakening in Monday’s 8-0 defeat to Shelby.

Coach Brandon Mahoney said he wasn’t surprised the Tigers were an imposing opponent, but was disappointed his Wildcats didn’t play better.

“We knew they were going to be tough, just from talking to other coaches,” Mahoney said. “But we didn’t play up to our ability...We have to do a better job of possessing the ball, and we didn’t tonight. We ended up with a lot of kickball. We’d get possession and just try to kick it down and have somebody chase it. We’ve got to get some possession and some movement. The entire team has to move as one.”

Things started poorly for Montague when the Tigers put in two goals in the first few minutes of the game. Knowing the margin for error was low, the Wildcats were put behind the 8-ball quickly.

“That throws anybody off,” Mahoney said. “We had a couple of breakaways, a couple of opportunities, and couldn’t get the ball to get a shot on goal. You become very defeated right away. They weren’t blaming any individual player, and they shouldn’t.”

Layton Jennings shredded the Montague defense for four goals, and Tigers’ midfielder Diego Gonzalez passed out five assists.

Mahoney said a key for Montague to have success is not just the ability to maintain possession, but a willingness to do it. He said the Wildcats were too anxious on the occasions they did get a chance.

“The biggest thing is not thinking that every time we have possession that we’re in some nervous mode where we have to clear it,” Mahoney said. “We should always be looking for an outlet. We should always be looking for somebody. Whether we’re on defense or a midfielder or transitioning, we have to play heads up.”

Montague had defeated Muskegon and Walkerville the week prior, but the two programs are not traditionally strong, and Mahoney said that didn’t do much to prepare the Wildcats for the rigors of the league schedule, which would only get more difficult with a scheduled matchup later in the week at North Muskegon.

“It should send the kids a message,” Mahoney said. “We try to impart that to them, myself and Coach (Kara) Raeth, that the teams we played earlier were easier teams.

“There are definitely plenty of things to work on. We have to be smarter. At the end of the day, they can be fast and they can be physical, but if we’re smarter and better on our touches, we can win matches.”

R-P blanks Kenowa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer overcame a 45-minute lightning delay and an aggressive Kenowa Hills defense to pick up a 2-0 win Tuesday in O-K Black Conference play.

The Rockets had to wait 45 minutes to start the game due to lightning, but it didn’t stop them from playing their usual game, focused on ball possession.

“We try to keep the ball as much as possible,” Rockets’ coach Keith Knapp said. “But they were playing more of a direct style. Our defensive speed was able to shut down their counter attacks.”

Jaxon Carpenter put R-P on the board early in the second half, and he would add the Rockets’ second goal 10 minutes later. Jackson McKinnon recorded an assist.

The Rockets’ defense, headed by Bradley Stephenson, Thade Radosa, Dylan Cox and Jake Farrell, stopped the Knights’ attack, and keeper DaMario Chapman made seven saves for his second straight shutout.

Rockets pound Muskegon, 8-0

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer dispatched O-K Black Conference foe Muskegon last Saturday by an 8-0 score.

The Rockets got three goals each from Andrew Storck and Jaxon Carpenter in the game. Logen Austin scored twice. Tanner O’Neal handed out two assists. R-P allowed only one shot on goal, giving DaMario Chapman an easy shutout win.