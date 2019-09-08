MONTAGUE — Montague cleaned things up quickly Thursday and dominated its non-conference game against Walkerville, 8-0. The contest ended by mercy rule with 28:41 to go.

The host Wildcats (2-1) scored a goal about 5:30 into the game courtesy of Ian Degen’s foot, but coach Brandon Mahoney thought things were “a little sloppy” early.

They sorted things out before long, though, and scored twice within 25 seconds in the 10th minute of the game, one each by Brenden Mahoney and Blake Hutson. Mahoney’s goal was assisted on a nice feed from one of the team’s foreign-exchange students, High Chatvattananon, and Hutson’s deflected off Wildcat keeper Jared Lopez’ hands and into the net.

Mahoney said the team started the game expecting a blowout, a dangerous mentality for a favorite.

“Some of our players went into it thinking it was going to be easy, and you can’t discount these guys,” Mahoney said. “We beat them 4-2 last year, and it was not an easy 4-2. We had to play the whole 80 minutes. Two years ago we tied them, 2-2.

“Once that first 10 minutes ended, the boys cleaned it up and we kind of went back to business as usual, which was good for us.”

Montague continued to spread the ball well throughout the game, as seven different players scored goals. Brenden Mahoney added his second goal of the game late in the first half, and Nik Lipka finished things off in the second with an impressive solo drive from midfield to the net.

Matthew Lohman and Aidan Perrault also had a goal apiece for Montague.

Adding some depth in terms of scoring threats is big for Montague, which has Mahoney and Lohman as leading scorers but wants to ensure those two aren’t keyed on by opponents.

“It’s nice to not be that team, and we have been that team in the past, where we were a one or two-threat team,” coach Mahoney said. “We’re fortunate that there’s this mindset that it doesn’t have to be just one player. It helps open up the field down there...Both those guys can score, but both those guys are heads-up players that are going to look for somebody else if there’s a crowd.”

The Wildcats didn’t have to worry too much about defense thanks to impressive work in the midfield, but Mahoney said the players in the back have worked together since last season and that the group is one of the biggest strengths of the team.

Overall, the vibe around the team is very strong, Mahoney said, and he’s optimistic the Wildcats can do some good things when West Michigan Conference play begins Monday against Shelby.

“I’m really excited about this year with this group,” Mahoney said. “They have good attitudes. It makes coaching easy, win or lose, when you have players with this kind of positive attitude.

“They really want to be here. They’re always trying to drag more kids in from other sports. It’s a testament to them, how they promote the sport.”

The Shelby match will be a big one for the Wildcats. Of course, they’ll be measured by their performances against the big guns of the league.

“Shelby is never an easy match,” Mahoney said. “They’re good. They always have good, solid players. We’ll see what we can do.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we’ll be a different team than last year. We got (mercy-ruled) by Oakridge, by Whitehall. I don’t think that’s going to happen this year. I think every match...we’ll hold them all to task this year. I think they’ll be surprised when they see us.”

Vikings win 3rd straight

COOPERSVILLE — Whitehall earned its third straight victory Thursday night with a 2-0 road win at Coopersville.

Sam Stevens earned the shutout in goal for Whitehall (3-3), with support from defensemen Brendan Bentz, Bailey Taranko, Evan Mikkelson, Josh Holmberg, Matthew Goodrich and Drew Koch.

Taden Brandel and Isaac Parmley each scored a goal in the game, with Goodrich earning the team’s lone assist.

Rockets defeat host Fruitport

FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer dominated the first half of play Thursday night against O-K Black Conference foe Fruitport en route to a 5-1 win.

The Rockets (4-2-1, 1-1 O-K Black) put the ball in the net several times late in the first half to grab a 4-1 halftime advantage, cruising to the win from there.

Jaxon Carpenter spearheaded the Rocket offense, scoring three times. Aidan McHugh and Ashton Carpenter each had a goal, and each of the two Carpenters had an assist, as did Jake Farrell.

“That scoring burst really gave us some momentum and confidence”, R-P coach Keith Knapp said. “Our guys moved the ball fairly well, but we knew Fruitport was going to be physical, so we needed to be ready to match them. After having just played a tough game against Mona Shores we were bruised and tired, but ready for that level of physicality.”

Farrell joined Dylan Cox, Thade Radosa, Bradley Stephenson and Seth Cook in an impressive defensive effort for R-P. DaMario Chapman made five saves for the win.

Whitehall blanks Hart in league opener

HART — Whitehall enjoyed a strong start to its West Michigan Conference season Wednesday, shutting out Hart 8-0.

The Vikings (2-3, 1-0 WMC) spread the ball effectively in the win, getting two goals each from Isaac Parmley, Zack TenBrink and Jack Houtteman. Casey Lownds and Taden Brandel added a goal apiece. Seven of the eight goals were assisted; Brandel and Houtteman each recorded two assists, as did Brendan Bentz. Sam Stevens earned the shutout in net.

Montague routs visiting Muskegon

MONTAGUE — Montague dominated Tuesday’s non-conference game against Muskegon, rolling to a 7-0 victory.

The Wildcats had five different players score goals in the game, and coach Brandon Mahoney was able to get a lot of time for his JV and less-experienced players.

Brenden Mahoney and Matthew Lohman each scored two goals for Montague in the win, with Kevin Roll, High Chattvattananon and Blake Hutson each adding one.

Rockets drop game to Shores

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost a hard-fought and physical battle Tuesday night against rival Mona Shores by a 3-2 score.

R-P led the game 2-1 after scoring early in the second half, but the Sailors fought back with two late goals to pick up the win.

Jaxon Carpenter and Ashton Carpenter had the Rockets’ two goals, with Jaxon assisting Ashton’s tally.

The contest grew increasingly physical as the game continued, said Rockets’ coach Keith Knapp, as players from each side had to be helped from the field due to injury.

“We know that a crosstown rivalry game like this was going to bring out the best from both teams,” Knapp said. “Overall, I felt we played a very good game, especially in the first half. We moved the ball very well, especially in the attacking third of the field.”