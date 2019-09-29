MUSKEGON — Whitehall fell short of an upset in Tuesday’s battle of West Michigan Conference leaders at North Muskegon. The Norsemen earned a 4-0 victory.
The Norsemen win clinched the WMC title for the home team.
North Muskegon’s Dylan Schultz and Trevor Schultz each scored twice in the game. Despite the result, Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said his team mostly played well, particularly keeper Sam Stevens, whom he credited with 13 saves.
“Sam Stevens had an amazing game in goal,” Mahan said. “North Nuskegon came out fired up. I thought we did a good job playing against their offense. We just made some mistakes and gave them some opportunities and they took complete advantage of that.”
Rockets turn
back Muskegon
MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer easily dispatched Muskegon Thursday night, 9-1, to halt a five-game losing streak.
Five different players scored a goal for R-P, including four Rockets each notching a pair of goals. The two-goal scorers were Dominic Lopez, Bradley Stephenson, Ashton Carpenter and Jaxon Carpenter. Jaxon Carpenter assisted three other goals as well. Brady Wheeler put in a goal for R-P in the game.
The Rockets (7-7-1, 4-5 O-K Black Conference) had 20 shots on goal to the Big Reds’ two.
Montague gets tie
with Ravenna
MONTAGUE — Montague and Ravenna played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in West Michigan Conference action.
The Wildcats (5-6-1, 1-3-1 WMC) fell behind in the first half before Brenden Mahoney pushed in a goal in the second half for an equalizer. Vinicius Campos picked up an assist on the goal.
Vikings drop
game to Fruitport
FRUITPORT — Fruitport victimized a local squad for the second time this week Thursday night, as the Trojans blanked Whitehall 2-0.
Noting that the Trojans are an excellent team, Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said his team played very well. The Vikings (6-6) tried out yet another new lineup Thursday as a result of the several injuries they continue to deal with.
“We played hard,” Mahan said. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the net. We just made a couple of defensive errors and they took advantage of it. They’re just a good team. All in all, I was pleased with the effort and the communication.”
Rockets fall
to Fruitport
MUSKEGON — For the second game in a row, Reeths-Puffer lost by a 3-0 score to an O-K Black Conference foe. This time it was Fruitport coming away with the win.
R-P held a slight advantage in shots on goal, with 11 to the Trojans’ eight, but the Rockets (6-7-1, 3-5 O-K Black) couldn’t manage to find the back of the net.
Rockets’ keeper Damario Chapman made a penalty-shot save in the second half for one of his five saves in the game.
Montague 0-2
at Hart Tourney
HART — Montague lost a pair of games last Saturday in the Hart Tournament, dropping a 3-1 decision to Shelby and losing 4-0 to Orchard View.
Statistics from the games were not reported.
Mona Shores
blanks Rockets
MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost to rival Mona Shores last Saturday in O-K Black Conference action, 3-0.
The Sailors scored twice in the second half to pull away in what was a close game most of the afternoon. Shores had nine shots on goal to the Rockets’ eight.