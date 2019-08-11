MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Risers’ women’s team is officially on the field after last Friday’s inaugural game at Muskegon Catholic. The Risers staged an exhibition match against the Muskegon Community College women’s team, with the teams playing to a 3-3 tie.

“I don’t think we could’ve scripted it any better, from the community response to the play on the field,” Risers’ founder and owner Matt Schmitt, who coached the Risers in the game, said. “It was a very entertaining game. I thought there were a lot of really good plays for both teams.

“It was tough, I was kind of cheering when MCC would score, because I sort of consider them a hometown team where I grew up, looking up to college kids and seeing them as part of our family. I’m really happy with how it went.”

The game drew a solid crowd, with fans scattered throughout the home side of the MCC bleachers. A handful of fans, most of them part of the Risers’ fan club (the Port City Supporters), were on the visiting side as well. Schmitt, whose Risers concept took hold just five years ago, was amazed at the fan support.

“I was standing out here when the sun was setting, looking at how many people were supporting the girls and the concept of having not only a young women’s college team but a new idea with the Risers’ semipro concept, and we’re just really fortunate to be in a community like this,” Schmitt said. “There’s no doubt about it. We’re proud of Muskegon and we’re very thankful and grateful to see our platform being used to express how much people love this area and love their athletes and the people in the community. I’m kind of emotional because it’s so much to take in.”

The connections between the Risers and Jayhawks were plentiful, most notably Risers’ keeper Gabby Klemp, who is an assistant coach for MCC. (She also played for Reeths-Puffer in her prep days.)

“It was fun for our girls who have trained all summer with Gabby, running our fitness program,” MCC coach Jeff Lohman said. “There’s obviously girls with the Risers that we recruited that have gone on to other schools. We knew they had talent for sure.”

The game took place on the second day of practice for the Jayhawks, so Lohman emphasized getting as many players on the field in as many different spots as possible. That may have contributed to a quick start for the Risers, who scored two goals in the first 13 minutes, one by Credence White and the other by Talia Tyler. Tyler’s goal was a great moment for the former Muskegon Catholic Crusader, who played on the MCC football field for the first time.

The Risers scored again in the 29th minute of play on a perfect direct free kick by Delaney Chalker, and with a 3-0 lead it looked like a runaway win. However, MCC started getting its sea legs late in the first half and got on the board in the 42nd minute on a goal by former Reeths-Puffer player Haley Ruiter.

Using that goal as momentum, and with Lohman’s words about being up for the game still in their heads, the Jayhawks came alive and scored two more goals in the first four minutes of the second half, with Ruiter putting in her second goal almost right after the kickoff and former Montague player Sarah Weesies finding the back of the net just a few minutes later.

“Once the girls settled in, things started to click a little bit for them, getting used to where everybody is on the field in our system and things like that,” Lohman said. “We treated it like a scrimmage, but we also told them, the Risers are coming in to crush you. They’re not coming in to be gentle. We have to be ready to go.”

Playing up against more seasoned opponents is a staple for MCC’s preseason matchups. Lohman said the Jayhawks always play Aquinas in a scrimmage during practices and this year they are also set to face Alma. Both programs are successful four-year schools. Adding the Risers, then, was a no-brainer.

“Really, that’s definitely a good solid test, and it helps us prepare for playing teams we feel we can compete with,” Lohman said. “We go play Aquinas, and that’s a team on paper that should crush us. Helping our girls understand, how do you beat a team like that, will be a good experience for us.”

The rest of the game was evenly played, with the Risers nearly breaking the deadlock in the 86th minute but for a great save.

The contest was part trial balloon to see if there was a market for a women’s Risers team — that box appears to have been checked based on last Friday’s crowd size — and part dry run for a team that will now be fleshed out over the next several months, with the goal of playing a full schedule in 2020, likely as an independent.

Schmitt said he was impressed with how quickly the Risers’ roster, which in addition to Klemp also included former R-P Rocket Trenda Loss, was able to come together and play cohesive soccer. The team only trained for a few weeks prior to the game.

“I was surprised in training when we got together for the first couple of weeks, how well they got together,” Schmitt said. “That just speaks to how well the girls, as individuals, play, and how high the talent level is. To be able to step in and mesh together like that requires a lot of technical (skill), a lot of intellect. I think that really speaks to the level of women’s soccer in the Muskegon area.”

The Risers have said they intend to hire a coach later in the year to get ready for a 2020 season, which would likely include several collegiate players, similarly to the way the nearby Muskegon Clippers serves as an off-season home for college baseball players.

With the men’s Risers’ launch still fresh in the minds of Schmitt and his team, he plans to take lessons learned from that and apply it to the new women’s franchise.

“The analogy I made was the men’s team is very much like a first child,” Schmitt said. “We’re applying a lot of the lessons we learned from that experience to the women’s team. And there’s no rush. There very well might be an extended independent schedule next summer as we continue to build it. We’re going to be here a long time.

“We’ve definitely grown a lot in a very short amount of time, and we’re in a very good position. Now we just need to be strategic, use the lessons we’ve learned in the past to kind of build it incrementally over time. I see no reason why it can’t be a long-term cornerstone in the sports culture here.”