MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer scored three unanswered goals in the second half Monday night and knocked off North Muskegon, 4-2.

The Rockets (3-1-1) trailed 2-1 at halftime, but put in two goals within two minutes early in the second half to grab the lead. Logen Austin had the tying goal, and Jaxon Carpenter put in the go-ahead score. Austin had the final Rockets’ goal late in the game to secure the win.

Dominic Lopez opened the scoring for R-P in the first half.

R-P vs. Union

game PPD

GRAND RAPIDS — Wednesday’s scheduled O-K Black Conference soccer opener between Reeths-Puffer and Union was postponed due to a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the high school.

Rockets’ coach Keith Knapp said no reschedule date has been set for the game at press time.

According to a WXMI-TV report, two teenaged former Union students suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Calvary Christian

tops ‘Cats

MONTAGUE — Montague dropped its season opening game last Friday to Calvary Christian by a score of 5-1.

The ‘Cats allowed three goals in the first half and two in the second. Brenden Mahoney scored Montague’s lone goal of the game in the first half.