WHITEHALL — Whitehall needed a palate-cleanser after Monday’s lopsided defeat at the hands of Cedar Springs, and it got one in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fremont Thursday evening.

The Vikings led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Julian Pruett, who was there to clean up a rebound of a saved direct free kick, and took a 2-0 lead late in the game on another goal by Pruett before Fremont made a late charge that fell one goal short.

A big difference for Whitehall (4-4) was Taden Brandel, who missed Monday’s game with injury.

“This was a completely different team than Monday,” Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said. “Taden Brandel on the field changes how we play...Everyone was communicating and moving. When they’re having fun and talking, that’s when we’re good. When they start getting quiet and they don’t know where each other is, that’s when it becomes a train wreck. Tonight, we came out intense and went after it.”

Whitehall dominated most of the first half, not letting Fremont have much offensively. In the second half, the visiting Packers managed to get more attacking opportunities, but it wasn’t until a penalty-shot goal following a foul in the box with 6:22 to go in the game that they were able to capitalize on one.

The Viking defense was rock-solid throughout the game, thanks to good communication most of the way.

“We were communicating and covering each other well,” Mahan said. “When we’re playing smart and talking, it’s a solid defense. When they get quiet, that’s when there are holes.”

Pruett’s work up front showed his ability. While he doesn’t fit the prototypical mold of a striker — shorter and more lithe than most at that position — he has a nose for the ball, Mahan said.

“You have to be in the right place at the right time and finish the right way,” Mahan said. “It doesn’t matter how big you are, anything. He has a nose for being in that position, and that’s what he does. He finds where he’s supposed to be. You don’t have to be big if you’re just smart.”

The team has thus far fought through some key injuries, most notably a leg injury to Denver Aguirre that will likely keep him out the rest of the season. Brandel has been banged up, as has key midfielder Matthew Goodrich, who missed the second half Thursday with a back issue.

Despite all of this, Mahan is pleased with his team’s development to date.

“They’re coming along great,” Mahan said. “Everybody’s working so hard, wherever they happen to be. They’re coming together well. The leadership’s great. The leadership’s fantastic. That’s bringing everyone together.”

Whitehall vs. Oakridge PPD

WHITEHALL — Whitehall’s scheduled conference game against Oakridge Wednesday was postponed due to the storms that day. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 7.

Cedar Springs tops Vikes

CEDAR SPRINGS — Whitehall lost Monday’s non-conference game at Cedar Springs by a 7-1 score.

Despite the fact that, coach Bryan Mahan said, Cedar Springs played Whitehall’s style of offense, the Vikings were unable to slow the Red Hawks down.

“They came out fired up,” Mahan said of Cedar Springs. “We just didn’t adjust. They played our game against us. They moved the ball into the corner and slotted it in. I was like, ‘Fellas, why are they scoring? This is our offense.’

“That’s a quality team. We just weren’t mentally there, and they handed it to us.”