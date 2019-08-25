WHITEHALL — It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Whitehall early in the season, and it wasn’t Wednesday in its home opener against Big Rapids. However, the Vikings managed to finish with a flourish, scoring the game-winning goal with 13 seconds to go to come away with a 4-3 comeback win.

The Vikes (1-3) scored the last three goals of the game, all in the final 16:30, capped by a perfect Brendan Bentz header off a corner kick by Jack Houtteman.

Bentz had nearly scored the game-winner with two minutes to play as well on an identical play, but his header that time banged off the crossbar.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on, we don’t stop,” Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said. “We don’t give up. No matter what the score is, if you’re beating us, the last 10 minutes is still going to be where we’re just throwing everything at it. We did, and luckily we threw something and it stuck.”

Whitehall got on the board first in the first 10 minutes on a penalty shot by Isaac Parmley after he was fouled in the box, and that was the only goal of the first half. In the second half, though, things went downhill quickly for Whitehall, which surrendered three goals in nine minutes, plagued by miscommunication, or lack of communication, on defense.

“To say the wheels came off the rails, I think, is an understatement,” Mahan said. “We didn’t even have wheels anymore. Our key is our defense. If our defense is communicating, everybody follows. If our defense gets quiet, everybody follows.”

It didn’t help that sophomore Denver Aguirre left the game with an injury, adding to the list of maladies plaguing the team. Matthew Goodrich and Taden Brandel, Mahan said, are both playing at well below peak capability due to injury as well.

“It’s like every time we try to make a fix, something happens and now we have to re-fix what we fixed,” Mahan said.

However, once the Vikings adjusted to yet another retooled lineup, things started to turn around.

“Our defense started talking again and everybody picked up,” Mahan said. “They started playing what our game is. Trying to turn and dribble, that’s not us. We started passing the ball and moving it from side to side, and it helped.”

The Vikings were able to spark a rally with 16:29 to go when Parmley scored another penalty shot. This time Parmley had broken free and had the keeper one-on-one when the keeper fouled Parmley trying to stop him, earning a red card.

With the man advantage, Whitehall dominated play the rest of the way. The Vikings tied the score on a rebound goal by Brandel with 10 minutes to go, and they earned so many scoring opportunities in the final few minutes that it seemed inevitable they’d score.

Bentz’ successful header set off a big celebration in the goalie box, gave the Vikings their first win, and validated the progress Mahan said his team is making early in the season, buoyed by a tough schedule.

“You can see it starting,” Mahan said. “Some of the passing, some of the transition, looked very good, then it was shaky. But it’s coming. It’s early-season stuff. With three seniors, it’s always hard. You don’t have that old leadership that’s been around so long. You have a really small group.

“It’s just growing pains. But we won, so we’ll take whatever it gives us.”

Rockets fall

at Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at Grand Haven by a score of 7-1.

The Buccaneers scored three times in the first half and were never threatened in the game.

Brad Stephenson scored the Rockets’ goal in the second half. Jaxon Carpenter assisted. R-P fell to 2-1-1 on the year.

Vikings drop

game to OV

MUSKEGON — Whitehall lost a non-conference game to Orchard View Monday by a 3-1 score.

The difference in the game was Cardinals’ star Roger McKenzie, who also bedeviled Whitehall in two matches last year.

“We played very well, but when we forgot Roger, their big dude...when you don’t mark him up and leave him by himself, he’s going to score,” Whitehall coach Bryan Mahan said. “He’s a legit player, fantastic, a great finisher. But we played much better.”

R-P earns draw

with WMC

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played local power Western Michigan Christian to a 1-1 draw Monday.

The Rockets (2-0-1) scored a second-half goal to tie the game. Dominic Lopez scored the goal, with Ashton Carpenter earning the assist.

DaMario Chapman had a strong day in goal for the Rockets, making 12 saves to keep his team tied.

Whitehall goes 0-2

at S. Christian

GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall lost its first two games of the season last Saturday at Grand Rapids South Christian, falling 6-1 to the Sailors and 2-0 to Grandville.

Whitehall struggled mightily to open the first game, but performed better after that, coach Bryan Mahan said.

“To say we were rusty would be, hilariously, an understatement,” Mahan said of the first game of the day. “And they came out like South Christian.”

The Vikings were shorthanded, with a few players either out or struggling with nagging injuries.

Rockets go 2-0

at home invite

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer won both its games last Saturday at its home invitational to open the season on a high note.

In the first game, the Rockets edged Ludington 2-1, with Andrew Storck and Jaxon Carpenter each scoring goals. DaMario Chapman made four saves, and the Rockets held an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal.

R-P defeated Shelby 3-1 in its second game. The Rockets dominated shots on goal, holding a 21-5 edge. Tanner O’Neal, Thade Radosa and Carpenter scored goals.