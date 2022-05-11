WHITEHALL — Montague and Whitehall split a high-scoring rivalry doubleheader Tuesday at Whitehall. The Wildcats took game one 8-7 before Whitehall rallied for an 18-13 win in the nightcap.
Montague (5-9, 2-5 West Michigan Conference) swiftly jumped ahead in game one by scoring five first-inning runs and led the rest of the game, but the Vikings (5-13, 4-4 WMC) twice pulled within a run in the late innings before falling short.
Kennedy Johnson smashed a home run for the Wildcats and drove in four runs in the win. Presley Davis and Alissa Wynn also had two hits apiece. Natalie Kellogg got the win in the circle.
For the Vikings, Illeana Hatcher crushed her own home run among her three hits and drove in two runs. Alexis Taylor and Hailey Carnes also got two hits each. Megan LeaTrea was only charged with two earned runs due to two Viking errors.
In the nightcap, Whitehall's bats exploded in the early going, scoring 12 runs in the first three innings to take a 12-3 lead. The Wildcats roared back to pull within 14-11, but Whitehall was able to hang on. The game was marred by errors, as the teams combined for 15 fielding miscues.
Each of the Vikings' top three hitters in the order had three hits: Megan LeaTrea, Alexis Taylor and Evelyn Darke. Taylor and LeaTrea each scored four runs. Carnes aso got three hits. Hatcher drove in four runs. She and Onnyka Dempsey each got two hits. Lucy Tucker got her first varsity win in the circle.
The Wildcats got three hits each from Gabby Moreau and Kiara Mikkelsen. Moreau scored three runs and drove in two, and Mikkelsen plated four and scored two. Wynn had two hits, as did Stacia Scheidegger and Davis.