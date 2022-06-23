Reeths-Puffer led area softball squads in all-conference first team honors for 2022, placing four Rockets onto the O-K Green team: Seniors Caitlynn Duffey and Paige Primmer and sophomores Megan Barmes and Kaylee Jones.
Whitehall had three first-team picks: Illeana Hather, Alyssa Taylor and Megan LeaTrea. Montague's Gabby Moreau and Presley Davis rounded out first-team picks.
Jones led the Rocket honorees, earning the team's lone all-region selection. She led the team with 26 stolen bases and was a constant offensive leader. Duffey broke Rocket program records for both home runs (seven) and walks (22) in a season at the plate, driving in 45 runs, and was a dominant force in the circle, helping the R-P staff record seven shutout victories.
Barmes was also very impressive at the plate all season, drawing 18 walks and seemingly always collecting multi-hit games. Primmer was a strong defender at first base and a run-producing force at the plate.
LeaTrea earned her first team recognition for Whitehall after picking up the slack after planned ace pitcher Kyleigh Martin suffered a season-ending injury. The sophomore improved throughout the season and put forth one of her best efforts in the team's final game, striking out 13 in an extra-inning district loss to Grant. Taylor and Hatcher were the Vikings' double-play tandem and were among the team's best hitters as well.
For Montague, Davis was a constant presence behind the plate and was able to help the Wildcats' young pitching staff through some tough times early in the season. Moreau, one of the team's most seasoned players, held down the fort at first base and was a consistent offensive power.
Honorable mention picks for local squads included R-P's Mady Snyder, who was voted the Rockets' team MVP; Montague's Kennedy Johnson, who had four hits, including a homer, in a win over rival Whitehall this season; and Viking freshman Evelyn Darke, who burst onto the scene with some impressive power displays and showed the future of Whitehall softball is bright.