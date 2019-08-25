Two of the area’s most accomplished softball coaches called it quits after the 2019 season, ending very successful careers.
Whitehall coach Dave Goodrich, who has led the program for 20 seasons, and Trista Stingle, who coached Reeths-Puffer for 12 seasons, each submitted letters of resignation to their respective athletic directors in July.
Each coach earned more than their share of conference championships and district titles. Stingle’s Rockets are fresh off their deepest run in years, having won the most recent district title.
In his resignation letter, Goodrich, who teaches at Whitehall, informed athletic director Greg Russell that he was stepping away to prioritize time with family as well as other goals both professional and personal. Goodrich’s daughter Katelyn played for him for four seasons before graduating after the 2018 campaign, and his sons Matthew and Ryan are both active athletes in Whitehall schools. He added that he may pursue coaching again in the future.
Stingle said she was stepping down to pursue other personal and professional interests; Facebook comments on her post on the Reeths-Puffer softball page seemed to indicate she had accepted a new position elsewhere. Both coaches took time in their letters to thank members of their programs for the support and effort over the years.