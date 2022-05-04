Reeths-Puffer dominated the second half of play Tuesday night against O-K Green Conference foe Union, earning a 5-2 win.
The win gave R-P 10 victories for the season, surpassing its total from 2021.
The game was tied at halftime before the Rockets (10-3, 5-2 O-K Green), led by Sophia Hekkema, took over. Hekkema had four of the team's five goals in the win. Emma Martin scored once and assisted Hekkema twice.
Tessa Lamphere made four saves and was the beneficiary of the Rockets' hefty 16-6 advantage in shots on goal.