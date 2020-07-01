When people say nice things about this job, the top of the list usually contains some variant of "It must be great to watch sports for a living". And it is! But an underrated aspect of the job is getting a snippet of the coaches' or players' thoughts after a game — seeing what they were thinking in a big moment, or their take on an unexpected result.Sometimes, those things are enlightening. Other times, they're confusing. Once in a while, they're witty.
Since I determine the headlines most of the time, I decided to give those guys and gals the spotlight here, and compile some of the best quotes of the 2019-20 school year in sports. Most of these ran in prior articles. Some didn't. There was absolutely no objective rubric in determining which quotes I included; I just picked ones that stood out to me.
“If we could get all the athletes at R-P, potentially, on the field together, the sport we could potentially do that with is football, to where everyone would contribute and bond together. What would that create amongst the school system? What would that create amongst the atmosphere in the building? Wouldn’t it be fun if, in their senior year, they were the group that decided to do that, to see what we could create?” - Reeths-Puffer football coach Matt Bird had a galvanizing effect on his team in his first season last fall, and you could first see it before the season began, when he was able to use this pitch to convince standout athletes like Caden Brainard and Quinn Fowler, who'd never played football for the school before, to join up for their senior years. While the Rockets' record was the same as the season before (5-4), it felt like the start of something bigger for the program. (Bird was hit with COVID-19 during the spring, but has since recovered.)
“To say the wheels came off the rails, I think, is an understatement. We didn’t even have wheels anymore." - Whitehall boys soccer coach Bryan Mahan is almost always good for a humorous turn of phrase, and he used this one to describe a poor nine-minute stretch for his team during a game against Big Rapids last fall. Luckily, the Vikings ended up rallying to win that one in the final seconds, 4-3.
“This is my fifth year coaching, and, hands down, the most enjoyable group of kids to coach. To get 32 kids out here and not have a few punches thrown and not have bad attitudes at practice, was refreshing. A good group of boys. I’d love to have them all back again.” - Montague boys soccer coach Brandon Mahoney didn't have any issues with team chemistry last fall, despite the Wildcats' on-field struggles. The fact that 32 players were in the program, and that most of them are slated to be back, is a positive sign for the future.
“We definitely want to win the county next year. We’ll come out and say that right now. We’d love to win our regional next year. We have big goals next year. We’re going for it all.” - Montague girls golf coach Phil Kerr wasted little time setting the ceiling for fall 2020 after the Wildcats emerged as a strong contender last season, finishing a close third in the GMAA meet and qualifying for state for the first time in the program's short history.
“The offense is always behind the defense, probably, on any football team, let alone ours, where we have a pretty vast attack. What we pick to do each week depends on who we play, but throughout the year you kind of hone those different packages and then you’re able to pull out what you want for who you’re playing." - Montague coach Pat Collins offered some insight on how his offense operates after the Wildcats shredded Newaygo 55-7 in the first round of last fall's playoffs.
“He’s had a plan since his freshman year for what he wanted to do, what he wanted to accomplish. He started out almost like he had everything figured out and didn’t need my help. I felt like, especially his sophomore and junior years, he started listening more and more to me, and we started understanding each other more. He understood how I wanted him to get to where he wanted to go." - Whitehall tennis coach Greg McManus developed his relationship with star Jackson VanBergen over the course of four years, and the partnership proved fruitful; VanBergen ended his career with over 100 wins and advanced to the state semifinals at first singles last fall, the longest run by a Viking in the top bracket since 2003.
“We lost to them in a tournament way back, and they were really excited. We were like, we’re never going to let that feeling happen to us again. We’re going to pound it every time we get the chance to.” - After the Wildcats had defeated Whitehall in the district championship volleyball match last fall, Montague junior Ally Hall described the motivation the Wildcats gleaned from Whitehall's victory the first time the teams met, in August.
“At practice, that’s all you heard, 'we’re flashy'. We used it as our own personal motivation. We took what was coming against us and turned it against them.” - Montague running back/receiver Johnny Monette summed up pretty well how the Wildcats took a comment from Sanford Meridian running back Brady Solano prior to the teams' regional finals matchup last fall and turned it into a rallying cry. Solano had said in another publication's game preview that Montague was a "flashy" team, while his team preferred to "make noise inside the game". Late in Montague's 48-14 demolition of the Mustangs, in which Meridian never threatened to score until the game was in hand, the student section chanted "We're so flashy" as a retort.
“I told the guys, we need to get back to playing harder than other people. I think last year we went into each game and we knew we were going to outwork people, and we’re just not there right now. We have to get a little grittier and a little tougher, and start executing the offense better as well.” - Reeths-Puffer boys basketball coach Lance Johnson was still looking for the blue-collar attitude that defined his Rockets' successful 2018-19 season after his team took a one-sided defeat to Grand Rapids Christian in the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame showcase game in December. The Rockets had a stronger conference season, although they fell short of earning another shot at the district finals.
“It was just an ugly, ugly night. We knew the offense was going to be a struggle this year, and hopefully we’ll get better and better, but when you hold a Hart team to 30 points, you’ve got to win that game. You can’t win a varsity basketball game scoring 23 points.” - Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund minced no words in January after his team played a strong defensive game but was unable to come away with the win against Hart, which went on to win its district title.
“All the guys understand that team aspect, so as we build in the next couple of years, the foundation’s going to be laid for good things in the future. These guys are the silent team in the school. They don’t get their headlines in the paper, and to be honest, we don’t want that. We want to quietly work harder and get better.” - Montague wrestling coach Kris Maddox talked about the team's quiet, hardworking attitude after the 'Cats split a pair of matches at a home quad in January. Although the dual record the Wildcats wanted wasn't there, Montague saw gains this past season thanks to a talented young crop of wrestlers. The Wildcats didn't win many duals due to a lack of manpower, but won many more individual bouts than they had previously.
"I believe he could play mid-major Division I football." - Bryan Hunter, who was Montague signal-caller Drew Collins' quarterbacks coach on his 7-on-7 Legacy Football team over the winter, set his sights high for the rising senior. Since the spring, Collins has gotten more and more attention from higher-level schools, picking up an FCS offer from Valparaiso and talking with Ivy League schools as well. Among others, Hunter is one who thinks Collins can aim even higher.
"When they cut (sports), all the coaches came to the board meeting and volunteered for the year. I don't know all the politics — when you're just a kid you don't understand — but they stuck with their decision. After that decision was made, I don't know of a coach that came back the following year to coach after that. They all resigned after having offered to do it for nothing for my senior year. They all said the heck with it." - Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell recounted the Mason County Eastern decision to cut sports as a budget remedy during his (and Viking baseball coach Warren Zweigle's) senior year at the school. This was an extremely enlightening story and one that took on a whole new level of meaning after the class of 2020 saw their spring sports seasons taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic.