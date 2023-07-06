In the summer of 2020, as sports media outlets around the nation scraped whatever ideas they could think of out of the idea box, I ran a column celebrating the best sports quotes I heard in interviews during the previous academic year.
I liked how the idea turned out, so I've brought it back each year since. As always, there is absolutely no criterion for determining which quotes make it into this column; I simply pick the ones that stand out to me. Most of these ran in game stories, but not all of them.
"I love coaching kids way more than I do coaching wrestling." I've talked to coaches on a regular basis for 14 years now, and I don't think I'll ever hear a more succinct explanation of why coaches coach than the one Whitehall assistant wrestling coach Craig Christensen offered when he was minding the Vikings' store during the January GMAA tournament (coaches Justin and Collin Zeerip were at a family wedding that weekend). It's not about the sport; it's about the kids. I'm sure almost every coach would agree.
"Jaxson had the best shooting night of anyone I have ever coached or coached against. He was hitting them in every way. In transition, off screens, pull-up. Just a phenomenal, incredible shooting performance." It was really hard to find words to describe Jaxson Whitaker's insane night of hitting nine three-pointers in Reeths-Puffer's boys basketball district win over Kenowa Hills in March, but coach Nate Aardema did his best anyway.
"I guess that means I've got to put on the shoes a little bit more now, because we're down a player, to get us better, which I'm fine with. I play with the team a lot." After Montague lost star Kendall Osborne to injury early in the season, coach Nick Thaler already had a plan in place to lace them up himself in practice. The Wildcats rallied and had a strong season despite losing their all-state leader.
“Because I’m dirt old? Because I can on my own without being run out? That’s kind of nice. It’s nice to have this and not, ‘Well, it’s about time you’re done.’" Now retired Whitehall boys soccer coach Bryan Mahan made one (presumably) final appearance in this column with one of his signature quips about why he felt it was time to step down after 29 years coaching the Vikings.
"I can't hear right now. I mean, it was so loud in there. It was like five minutes of us just screaming and pounding the lockers. We were so happy and so excited." Sophia Hekkema gave us a glimpse at the postgame scene after Reeths-Puffer's thrilling girls basketball win over Muskegon in February.
“We played them earlier in a tournament this season, and it was pretty dull out there. I think we just wanted to give back what we didn’t put out on the field the first time we played them.” Emma Peterson articulated Montague soccer's mindset as they avenged an early-season loss by defeating Shelby in May. The Wildcats made their first-ever run to the district finals this spring and came within a whisker of bringing home a trophy.
"I'm glad we lost, because you can tell them that until you're blue in the face, but when you lose a game to a team that probably hasn't won many games all year, it's embarrassing. I got their attention." Whitehall volleyball coach Ted Edsall didn't take it too hard when his team dropped an early game against Orchard View in an October match because he knew his team would likely respond. They did, winning the match 3-1.
"It was challenging, I'll admit, to get the boys excited to play today. It sounds like an excuse and it's a sorry one, but if that's another team, North Muskegon, Spring Lake, Fruitport, WMC, I think we (score more goals) off effort alone." Reeths-Puffer soccer coach Kody Harrell thought Reeths-Puffer's lack of history with Hudsonville was a factor in the Rockets having to settle for a tie in an early-season game in August.
“This team’s amazing and we’re going to keep making more history. We want as many trophies as we can get, and we’re going to chase the bag. We’re going to go get it.” We talk to coaches all the time, so it's always fun when a player delivers a memorable quote. Whitehall football sparkplug Nate Bolley had high hopes after Whitehall beat Fruitport for the district title in November. Whitehall came as close as anyone to beating eventual state champion Grand Rapids South Christian the next week.
"Athletics has been my whole life since I was a kid. I know the impact it had on me and my coaches had on me and that was one of the big reasons I wanted to be in education, was to be a teacher and coach. I've coached now for 10 years, so I know the coaches and have a relationship with them." We'll bookend this column with another philosophy on kid-focused athletic leadership, this one coming from newly minted Whitehall assistant superintendent and athletics leader CJ Van Wieren.