Monday, Sept. 9

GIRLS GOLF: Fruitport @ Whitehall, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Montague @ Shelby, JV 4 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Cedar Springs, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

Tuesday, Sept. 10

BOYS SOCCER: Reeths-Puffer @ Kenowa Hills, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Fruitport @ Reeths-Puffer, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Hart @ Whitehall, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ North Muskegon, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

BOYS SOCCER: Oakridge @ Whitehall, 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: North Muskegon @ Montague, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ Jenison Jamboree, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Grant, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Union @ Reeths-Puffer, 4:30 p.m.

JV BOYS SOCCER: Shelby @ Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ Ludington, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Whitehall @ North Muskegon, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Fremont @ Whitehall, JV 4 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

BOYS SOCCER: Reeths-Puffer @ Jenison, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

BOYS SOCCER: Montague @ North Muskegon, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Grand Haven Quad, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Mona Shores, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

JV FOOTBALL: Mona Shores @ Reeths-Puffer, 6:30 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: North Muskegon @ Montague, 6:30 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: Whitehall @ Oakridge, 6:30 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Orchard View Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

CROSS COUNTRY: Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ MSU Invitational, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL: Montague @ North Muskegon, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: Oakridge @ Whitehall, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Mona Shores, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Sparta Invitational, 8 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Reeths-Puffer @ Spring Lake, JV 10 a.m. (Varsity to follow)

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Home Quad, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Caledonia Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Fruitport Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Montague, Reeths-Puffer @ R-P Invitational, 9 a.m.

