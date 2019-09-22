Monday, Sept. 23
GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ Union Jamboree, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Kenowa Hills @ Reeths-Puffer, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
CROSS COUNTRY: Montague, Whitehall @ Whitehall Jamboree, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Ravenna @ Montague, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Fruitport @ Reeths-Puffer, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ North Muskegon, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Muskegon, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
VOLLEYBALL: Hart @ Montague, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
VOLLEYBALL: Oakridge @ Whitehall, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
JV BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Big Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
GIRLS GOLF: GMAA, Stonegate GC, 9 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Western Mich. Christian, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Reeths-Puffer @ Jenison, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER: Reeths-Puffer @ Muskegon, JV 4 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Fruitport, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)
VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Jenison Quad, 5 p.m.
JV FOOTBALL: Montague @ Oakridge, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
FOOTBALL: Oakridge @ Montague, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ Union, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL: Whitehall @ Shelby, 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Montague, Whitehall @ Ludington Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
CROSS COUNTRY: Reeths-Puffer @ Allendale Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Fruitport Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Montague @ Reeths-Puffer, JV 10 a.m. (Varsity to follow)
BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Western Mich. Christian Invitational, 1 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ GMAA
VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ West Ottawa Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Byron Center Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Home Invitational, 9 a.m.
JV BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Big Rapids Invitational, 9 a.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL: Montague, Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ Mona Shores Invitational, 8:30 a.m.