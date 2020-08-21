NOTE: Cross-country race lineups may be affected by MHSAA limitations on the number of competing runners. Boys soccer and volleyball matches are as yet postponed.

Monday, Aug. 24

CROSS COUNTRY: Reeths-Puffer, Whitehall @ Calvary Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ Forest Hills Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: North Muskegon @ Reeths-Puffer, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

GIRLS GOLF: Montague, Whitehall @ Whitehall Invitational, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ Holland Jamboree, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

BOYS TENNIS: Reeths-Puffer @ Home Tri, 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

GIRLS GOLF: Montague @ Big Rapids Invitational, TBA

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Traverse City St. Francis Invitational, TBA

Saturday, Aug. 29

CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Benzie Central Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Portland Invitational, 9 a.m.

