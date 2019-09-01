Tuesday, Sept. 3

BOYS SOCCER: Muskegon @ Montague, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Mona Shores @ Reeths-Puffer, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Shelby, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Ravenna @ Whitehall, JV 5:30 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

GIRLS GOLF: North Muskegon @ Whitehall, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Reeths-Puffer @ Home Jamboree, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Hart, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Ludington, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

GIRLS GOLF: Spring Lake @ Whitehall, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Walkerville @ Montague, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Whitehall @ Coopersville, JV 4 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

BOYS SOCCER: Reeths-Puffer @ Fruitport, JV 5 p.m. (Varsity to follow)

VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ Zeeland East Quad, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Oakridge @ Reeths-Puffer, 5 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: Hart @ Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: Mason Co. Central @ Montague, 6:30 p.m.

JV FOOTBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ G.R. South Christian, 6:30 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Reeths-Puffer @ East Kentwood Invitational, 4 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall @ G.R. South Christian Quad, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

FOOTBALL: G.R. South Christian @ Reeths-Puffer, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: Montague @ Mason Co. Central, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL: Whitehall @ Hart, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

CROSS COUNTRY: Montague @ Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Muskegon @ Reeths-Puffer, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Reeths-Puffer @ West Ottawa Quad, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Whitehall @ Zeeland East Invitational, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Grand Haven Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL: Montague @ Grand Haven Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tags