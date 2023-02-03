The Michigan Winter Try-Athlon will celebrate its silver anniversary Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Muskegon State Park, again giving local residents the chance to try three winter sports in one day. (And they want to make sure you know: Don't worry, you'll be done before the Super Bowl.)
The event is aimed at those who have never participated in at least one of the three offered sports: luge, speed skating and cross-country skiing. Accordingly, while awards will be given to top finishers, there is no high-pressure competition - only fun.
Registration goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with no day-of-race sign-ups accepted after 11:30. The luge event - a mandatory training session and competition - will start the Try-Athlon at 11:30 a.m., followed by speed skating, which begins at noon but lasts until 2:30 p.m. to accommodate lugers. At 3 p.m., the cross-country ski event will go off regardless of whether everyone is finished with the other two events.
There are age divisions for each 'decade' up to 60 and another age division for 60-plus years. Everyone receives one point for each event they try, with additional points for top finishers. Ties will be broken by the results of the cross-country skiing.
Entry fees are $30 for 12 years and under, $35 for everyone else, with a family rate of $70 for households of three or more. Skates are provided for those who do not have them, but ski rentals incur an additional fee. Old clothing is recommended for the luge event.
For more information, contact the race director at MadMarkJ@aol.com.