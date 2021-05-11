MONTAGUE — Whitehall took first place last Friday at the Montague golf invitational, played at Old Channel Trail Golf Course. The Vikings' Steven Cullen, as usual, earned medalist honors.
Whitehall shot a 338 as a team in the modified format, which saw the top two players for each team count for a team score and the final two scores determined by a best-ball format involving the #3 and #4 players and the #5 and #6 players for each team. The Vikings beat Lowell by seven strokes to win the event.
Montague shot a 369, placing fifth, just one stroke behind the Mona Shores JV.
Cullen shot a one-under 70, seven strokes ahead of his nearest competitor. Evan Mikkelson, also of Whitehall, took third place with an 85. Drew Collins led Montague by shooting an 89, tied for ninth, and Kevin Jager posted a 90 to tie for 11th place.