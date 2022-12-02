The rest of the state was introduced to Whitehall dynamo Camden Thompson last season. The Vikings' star forward exploded onto the scene as a freshman, leading the team to a West Michigan Conference title, the team's first district championship in 15 years, and their first regional win in 20. He was named honorable mention all-state in Division 2 by the Associated Press and one of the coaches association's all-state picks as well.

And to hear coach Christian Subdon tell it, Thompson's not satisfied.

"He doesn't accept anything less than winning a state championship," Subdon said. "That's what his goals are. You could ask him what his team goals are, and that's what he'd tell you. He bought into getting a lot of shots up. He read the articles saying he can't shoot, and he decided he was going to work on that. I don't want to put a number on (how many shots he attempted), but it's a lot."

In between Thompson's fanatical work on his shooting, he found time to qualify for state in high jump - the only Division 2 freshman boy to do that - last spring and emerge as a go-to receiving threat for maybe the best Vikings' football team ever in the fall. To put it simply, he's a special athlete, and certainly a lot of what Whitehall will do on the court will revolve around his success.

Of course, to make Thompson's ambitious goals a reality, Whitehall will need great play from more than just him. Luckily, the Vikings remain stocked with young talent, and now that talent has experience competing at a high level.

"We have a pretty young team still, to be honest," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "We have some seniors, but we're junior and sophomore heavy."

Sophomore Kal Koehler showed his potential last year with some impressive performances in relief of now-graduated Brodie Fogus when the latter was injured. He'll be Thompson's tag-team partner in the post. Along with those two, the Vikings have several other football players, including tireless junior Kyle Stratton, fellow juniors Ca'Mar Ready and Trannon Aylor, and senior defensive ace Nate Bolley. (In all, Subdon said eight football players are anticipated to be on the varsity roster.) Senior Jack McDowell, who played soccer this fall, is another player to watch.

Even though the Vikings lost a lot of good players to graduation, it's clear the talent is there to make life difficult for opponents again. Subdon said the Vikings have every intention of continuing to exploit the athletic advantage they'll have over many opponents.

"We're athletic, obviously, and we're quick," Subdon said. "We've got to move and we've got to go. We've got to race up the court. We've got some goals to score at a pretty high efficiency.

"We're always going to be a team that can defend. That's how we've always been. But we're going to add to that. We want to push the pace. We want to dictate pace offensively and defensively. In the past, we've dictated pace defensively, but never offensively. We really worked on that this summer."

Whitehall has scheduled ambitiously, befitting a team with high expectations. A three-game gauntlet of Spring Lake, Fruitport and Sparta (the latter of which Whitehall beat in the regional semifinals in March) awaits, and the Vikings will also play both Zeeland teams, small-school power Covenant Christian, Mona Shores and Western Michigan Christian. The Vikings also get two shots at Ludington this year as the Orioles join the new WMC Lakes Conference; the two teams played an overtime thriller a year ago that Whitehall won.

This is all to say nothing of the usual battles in league play. The Vikings consistently play exciting games against cross-river rival Montague and Oakridge.

"It'll be a grind, but we'll see where we stack up," Subdon said. "We don't have any breaks."