Whitehall dominated its Thursday doubleheader against Newaygo, coming away with 7-2 and 11-1 victories.
The Vikings (16-8) wasted no time taking control of the opener, with two runs in each of the first two innings. Landon Howe's RBI double, the first of his two doubles in the game, capped the early scoring and gave Whitehall a 4-0 lead. Kyle Stratton also had two hits in the game, scored three times, and picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run in four innings while striking out seven and walking none.
Stratton continued to swing a hot bat in game two, with three more hits, coming a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. His two-run triple broke a 1-1 fourth-inning tie, sparking the team to a five-run frame. Stratton scored three more times and drove in three total runs. Nolan Taranko also collected three hits and scored three times in the nightcap, and Howe and Jack McDowell each added two hits. Isaac VanAmberg got the win, striking out eight and allowing only three hits in five innings.