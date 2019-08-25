Whitehall’s tennis team had an excellent 2018, making the state finals and tying for eighth place. A repeat performance will require some big leaps forward by the younger members of the lineup.

That’s because the Vikings lost half of each of their four doubles pairs, plus two starting singles players, to graduation. Among the departures are Merrick Schmehil, who along with Ashton Trnka was all-state at first doubles, veteran starters Michael Heylmun and Jack Groessl, and final-eight singles players Ben Ward and Ben Stenglein.

One thing Whitehall does have going for it is the return of top singles player Jackson VanBergen. The team captain employs a quiet but effective leadership style on and off the court, coach Greg McManus said, and he’s the centerpiece of the lineup. At second singles will be the sophomore Trnka, who excelled with Schmehil last year and has worked hard to move into his important new position.

“He has worked super hard in the off season to be a high-level singles player this year,” McManus said.

Several other key starters are back, including Evan Luce, Christian Smolen, Austin Groeneveld and Ryan Findorff. Each are moving up in the lineup. Smolen and Groeneveld were state semifinalists at fourth doubles last year and Luce and Findorff are returning doubles players.

Two freshmen, River Morrison and Rob Hentschel, should make an impact. They were the top two finishers in the eighth-grade tournament last season. Morrison will immediately jump into the top half of the Viking lineup.

“The guys do a nice job adjusting to whatever position they are put in,” McManus said.

Whitehall will continue to keep an eye on regional foes Ludington and Traverse City St. Francis, the two teams most likely to stop the Vikes from returning to state. Whitehall also anticipates battles with North Muskegon and Grant, and Mona Shores will be in the hunt for the city title along with the Vikings.

The Vikings’ ability to mesh together, especially with so many players in new lineup spots, will be the biggest factor in their success, McManus said.

“Other than Jackson, everyone is playing in new roles and will have big learning curves, which will include losses they will have to learn from and get better from,” McManus said.

Reeths-Puffer

Reeths-Puffer has had its struggles in recent years, but the Rockets bring back most of their starting lineup from last season and hope to compete in the O-K Black Conference.

The Rockets have Pat Eilers, Ben Westerhof, Tyler Tallefson, Eric Yang, Dylan Dahlstrom, Cade Alderink and John Turner back from last season’s squad, which struggled to be a factor in many matchups. Newcomers Jake Vandenbosch, Zade Rogers and Alex Orchard are fresh faces to watch for. Rockets’ coach Tom O’Brien said that of the returnees, Westerhof has made the biggest strides.

R-P will focus on its conference schedule, with an eye on finishing in the top three in a tough league.