We close out our summer trip down memory lane this week with the Montague Wildcats. As with the previous two schools we covered, there are more Wildcats deserving of inclusion here than I had room to get to. This is, though, a good sample of some of the standout athletes that we've been able to watch here over the last eight years. Hopefully, before long, area athletes will be able to get back on their respective playing fields and add more memories to these ever-expanding lists.
Jacob Buchberger - You could argue Jacob Buchberger is the archetypal small-town athlete. Quarterback, point guard, shortstop, pitcher: Buchberger was great at all four. In what was clearly his third of three sports, basketball, Buchberger was nevertheless a three-time all-conference player, leading Montague in rebounds as a sophomore and averaging close to 13 points per game over his last two seasons. In football, Buchberger led the JV to eight straight wins as a freshman, then made his first career varsity start in a road playoff game and, despite defeat, showed the moment wasn't too big. He went on to be all-conference his final three seasons; as a senior, he was responsible for over 2,500 yards of offense and 36 touchdowns, led the 'Cats to a 10-0 start, earned all-state honors, and was named player of the year by WZZM. Baseball was his true showcase, as he was named all-state first team three times as a shortstop, hitting .583 as a junior and .559 as a senior, incredibly striking out just three times in his final season. His 23 career triples rank third all-time in the state and he ranks 12th all-time in hits. Buchberger went on to star at Davenport, becoming the school's first Division II All-American and earning a pro contract with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Emma Flagstead - If there was a court, Emma Flagstead was probably dominating on it during her time at Montague. Flagstead was a volleyball superstar and was named a Miss Volleyball finalist in her senior year of 2016 despite playing through an injury much of the season. All-conference four times, Flagstead led the 'Cats to a regional finals berth in 2015, and the next year she helped Montague end rival Whitehall's eight-year reign atop the West Michigan Conference. She now plays at Grand Valley State. Flagstead was also a force for the basketball team, leading the 'Cats in scoring, rebounds and blocked shots as a sophomore.
Luke VanBoxel - He only spent two years at Montague, but Luke VanBoxel made his mark in that time. Starring in basketball and soccer, VanBoxel helped the 'Cats earn a conference title in 2013 and averaged over 20 points per game the next year, being named all-league both times. His career scoring mark of 1,326 points between Montague and his previous school, now-defunct Providence Christian, would rank atop the Wildcats' all-time list had they all been scored at Montague. VanBoxel was also a leading scorer for the Montague soccer team, picking up all-league honors in that sport too.
Robbie Berg & Abby Christmas - A dominating duo on the track, Robbie Berg and Abby Christmas spearheaded a Montague run to the 2016 WMC title with their brilliance both together, on sprint relay teams, and in their own events; Berg starred in hurdles and high jump, qualifying for state three times in those events, and Christmas was a sprinting and jumping ace, earning all-state honors three times in long jump and once in the 200 meters. The duo also led the 800 relay team to an all-state spot as seniors. Berg, of course, was also a star in volleyball, where she was all-conference twice and all-state once, and joined Flagstead in leading the 'Cats to the 2015 regional finals; she also starred on the cheer team and was a rare 12-time letterwinner. Christmas also played basketball and, as a senior, ran cross-country. Both moved on to college sports, Christmas at Northern Michigan for track and Berg at Muskegon Community College (where she was an All-American) and later Indiana University South Bend for volleyball.
Drew Collins - He still has (hopefully) a year to go, but Drew Collins has proven to be a worthy heir to the Wildcat quarterback legacy alongside luminaries like his dad Pat, Buchberger, and two-time state champ Cody Kater. Collins took over the starting job as a sophomore in 2018 due in part to a series of injuries and made it his own, leading the 'Cats to an incredible comeback win over Oakridge (see below), a conference title, and all the way to the state championship game. Last fall he was even better, earning first team all-state honors and coming just a point shy of another state finals berth. In two varsity seasons, he's passed for nearly 4,400 yards and rushed for over 1,200 more, accounting for 69 touchdowns against just 15 turnovers. Collins, who's drawn interest at every level from FCS to Division III, also has played basketball and golf at Montague.
Cameron Brayman - Injuries are a part of sports, and unfortunately few saw that more clearly than Cameron Brayman. A star in football, basketball and baseball at Montague, Brayman saw much of his senior year dashed by a rash of injuries. A hand injury suffered late in the 2015 football season ended an impressive year that saw Brayman rush for nearly 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping Montague to a 10-0 start. Then, Brayman blew out his knee in basketball practice, ending his seasons in both of his other sports to boot. As a junior, Brayman was nearly all-state as a catcher; coach Kevin Buchberger said voters were swayed by his competition's RBI numbers. Brayman hit .462 from the leadoff spot that year. He went on to play on the diamond at Grand Rapids Community College and then Grand Valley State.
Luke Marsh - A four-year leader along both Montague lines in football, Luke Marsh matured into a nearly unstoppable force during his time in blue and white, and was named all-state on both offense and defense as a senior as the Wildcats ripped off a 10-0 start. Marsh was also one of the top pitchers in the area on the baseball diamond, tossing a dominating shutout for the Wildcats in the district championship game against North Muskegon in 2017 and compiling a sparkling 1.35 earned run average in 2018, striking out a batter per inning in league play on his way to all-conference honors. Marsh also brought needed size and strength to the Montague basketball team. He earned a spot at Grand Valley State for his work, and now plays at Hope College.
Reilly Murphy & Ally Hall - Doubling up for these two volleyball stars, who have led the Wildcats for the bulk of their three years offensively. Both earned third team all-state honors in 2019 after leading the Wildcats to a district championship and posting remarkable numbers - the duo combined for over 1,100 kills. (Reilly's twin sister Raegan wasn't half bad either, playing a very effective role as setter.) Murphy also joined the Wildcats' bowling team this past winter. Hall has played a key role for the Montague basketball team, and also won a regional title and was all-state in high jump this past spring.