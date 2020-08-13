Probably no single team I cover has treated me to more wild games than Montague football in my eight years here, so I apologize in advance for the Wildcat gridders taking up a good portion of this list. I just couldn't find it in me to cut any of the games I listed. However, there's been no shortage of wild nights watching Montague in other sports, either, and looking back over these memories was a treat as I closed out our best-of series.
Montague vs. Oakridge, football, 2015 - This one has always stood out in my memory, in part because of the stakes but also the crowd. The de facto conference title game drew a jammed stadium on each side, and the stars came out in a 36-29 overtime win for Montague. The Wildcats rode Cameron Brayman all night, as the senior back ran for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Jacob Buchberger ran for two scores, too, but made his biggest plays on defense. His leaping one-handed end zone interception late in regulation kept the game tied, and after he ran in the eventual winning score, he nabbed another end-zone pick to clinch the game, and the league.
Montague vs. Hart, girls basketball, 2020 - Another de facto league title game, this one surpassed any possible level of hype. Both teams entered the game 11-2 in the league, and both fought their tails off to try to win the conference. The Wildcats won in triple overtime, 49-46, thanks to Braquelle Osborne's fearless three-pointer with 30 seconds to play. Kat Moreau and Andie Zamojcin each chipped in clutch plays late in the game to keep the epic going; Zamojcin's 14 points led the team. The Wildcats celebrated by cutting down the nets to commemorate the team's first league title in 26 years. The JV game before it, a close Montague win, also decided the league championship, so these schools may be battling atop the conference for a while.
Montague vs. Morley-Stanwood, regional baseball semifinals, 2013 - No-hitters aren't that uncommon in high school baseball, but when they happen, it's usually a bad team on the wrong end of it. Not so here, as Montague righthander Chayce Lohman fired a brilliant no-no in the regional semifinals, giving the Wildcats a 4-0 win. Lohman was nearly untouchable, never allowing a runner past first base. He gave up three walks and a hit batter, but his terrific work and a couple of nice defensive plays behind him led to the memorable accomplishment. He also scored a run and drove in a run in the game. The same day's regional final was a fine game in its own right, with Pine River edging the Wildcats 3-0.
Montague at Whitehall, football, 2017 - Not many football games pack as much pure fun into 48 minutes as this one, a 46-44 Wildcats' win. The game was wildly out of character for the Montague defense; the 44 Whitehall points matched the total output of Montague's 10 other opponents in the first 11 games. On a night temperatures neared 90 degrees at kickoff, though, the Wildcats won this test of endurance anyway. Montague scored on the first play of the game, a long Bryce Stark touchdown, and in the fourth quarter, three straight plays from scrimmage went to the end zone from a combined 141 yards out. In the end, the Wildcat defense proved the difference despite its in-game struggles, stopping two late Whitehall two-point conversions. Sebastian Archer had a big game, throwing for 217 yards and four scores and coming up with the game-clinching interception. Justin Brown countered with 220 offensive yards for the Vikes.
Montague vs. Hesperia, softball district finals, 2016 - Speaking of games that cause whiplash, this game of runs ended with a 14-13 Wildcats' win, the team's third straight district title. Hesperia moved ahead early 5-1 before the teams ping-ponged back and forth with scoring outbursts. Montague scored seven straight times, then Hesperia scored eight straight, and finally the Wildcats rallied for six straight to win it. Brandi Rice struck the biggest blow, cranking a three-run home run to tie the game late, and she scored the winning run in extra innings on a Hesperia error.
Montague vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic, regional baseball semifinals, 2017 - Tough luck can be a huge factor sometimes, and it certainly was in this classic battle. The Wildcats' Dylan Stever was three outs away from what would've gone down as a legendary performance, having allowed just one hit in six innings and holding a 2-0 lead. However, the Falcons figured him out enough to get the first three runners on base in the inning, and later in the inning, a seemingly routine fly ball got caught up in swirling winds and dropped in between colliding Wildcat outfielders, tying the score. Catholic won in walk-off fashion shortly thereafter.
Montague at Oakridge, football, 2018 - Another classic WMC battle, this 25-24 Montague win will forever be remembered for its storybook finish. First of all, the Wildcats rallied from down 24-10 with two late touchdowns. Given two untimed downs with zeroes on the clock by Oakridge pass interference penalties, Drew Collins found Nick Stever in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 24-23, and the Wildcats immediately sent in a two-point play. Running behind their stout left side of the offensive line, the 'Cats snapped it to Sebastian Archer, who'd started the season at quarterback, and he ran it in virtually untouched. Collins had 238 yards of offense in the game, and Archer's walk-off winner, the stuff of movies, lives on for all time.
Montague vs. Shelby, boys basketball, 2013 - I debated on taking a triple-overtime Montague win over Shelby from 2019 for this list, but decided on this classic battle between two great teams. The Wildcats got big games from Brandon Moore and Chase Casebolt, who each topped 20 points, to edge the Tigers 62-61. The game wasn't decided until the very end, as a driving layup by Shelby's Jason Beckman rimmed out at the buzzer, setting off a big Wildcat celebration. Montague parlayed this win, one of two close wins over Shelby that year, into a WMC championship.
Montague vs. NorthPointe Christian, football district finals, 2015 - This game, a 31-28 Mustangs win, was more like a life experience than a football game. Christian jumped ahead 21-7 and Montague was facing a third-and-17 deep in its own territory in the second quarter, the potential of a rout in play. Instead, the Wildcats managed to convert. They took the lead, 28-24, on a similarly long-odds conversion on a third-and-20 to set up Jacob Buchberger's short touchdown run. Mustang quarterback Spencer Peterson, though, had the last laugh, leading a remarkable 95-yard touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. I'll never forget Christian coach Tim Swore, whose team ultimately reached the state semifinals, gathering the teams together for what amounted to a celebration of competition afterwards - one of those moments that makes you appreciate what everyone involved puts into these games.
Montague vs. North Muskegon, boys basketball, 2018 - The 2017-18 season was a frustrating one for the 'Cats, who struggled with slow starts and uneven performances all year. But for one night, it all came together as the Wildcats held off North Muskegon 49-48, denying the Norsemen a perfect 14-0 WMC season. Montague hit seven first-half three-pointers and led by as many as 16 before the Norsemen launched a furious rally that came up just short. Hunter Mosher had a huge night, with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Sebastian Archer scored 18, including three late free throws that were the difference.
Montague vs. Glen Lake, football semifinals, 2019 - This is another tough Wildcat loss, but games don't get much more memorable than this one, a 31-30 Glen Lake win in overtime. Montague led 24-10 late in the game, but Lakers quarterback Reece Hazelton, playing on one leg after getting clobbered on an interception early in the second half, somehow led consecutive touchdown drives to force overtime. The 'Cats missed a PAT after their overtime touchdown, and Glen Lake scored on fourth down of its possession, hitting the extra point to win it. Adding to the drama were two massive close calls that the Wildcats felt were missed - a fourth-down catch on the Lakers' tying drive in regulation that appeared to hit the ground, and the final touchdown in overtime, which appeared to be caught out of bounds. Drew Collins played a gutsy game for the 'Cats, passing for 111 yards and running for 171. Hopefully, Montague will get a chance to erase that game's taste from its mouth soon.