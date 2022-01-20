A trio of White Lake athletes were among the 120 finalists the MHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon for its annual Scholar-Athlete award presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.
Montague athletes Cale Coppess and Claire Meacham were named as finalists in Class B, and Reeths-Puffer's Klay Grant was a finalist in Class A.
In February, 32 of the 120 finalists will be awarded $1,000 scholarships, with 12 going to Class A recipients, eight to Class B, six to Class C and four to Class D.
To be eligible for the award, applicants must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and have won a varsity letter in an MHSAA sport. Of the 120 finalists, 81 play three or more sports.
Coppess is a two-time all-state wrestler for Montague and has also been a state qualifier in cross-country. He's in the Wildcats' exclusive 100-win club on the mat and has helped lead Montague to team academic all-state recognition the past three seasons.
"He works incredibly hard on both his academic and athletic accomplishments but is such a humbled athlete," Montague wrestling coach Kris Maddox said. "He really doesn’t ever look for the recognition, and I think that’s what really makes him so special. It just goes to highlight our mission on the team as academics first...He has really set the bar high for the rest if our team and athletes at Montague to achieve."
Meacham has been a key piece of the Wildcats' golf, basketball and track teams throughout her career. Meacham helped the Wildcat golfers repeat as state champions last fall and was honorable mention all-state as a result.
Her track coach, Terry Fick, lauded Meacham for her team-first approach, noting that she could have been part of the Wildcats' state championship 800-meter relay team last spring but instead helped the team score more points by competing in three other events she hadn't done before. Her work helped the Wildcats claim a team regional championship.
"We were weak in three different events, the 300-meter hurdles, shot put and discus, and Claire volunteered to try them even though she had never done any of them," Fick said. "She not only tried them, but she won shot put at conference, placed high in all four of her events at regionals scoring big points, and qualifying for state in the shot put."
Grant has starred for the Rockets in cross-country and track during his career, earning an all-state honor at the state cross finals in November. Last spring he became the first boys athlete ever to sweep the 800-meter, 1,600-meter, 3,200-meter and 3,200-meter relay events at the GMAA meet. He recently signed to run at Colorado Christian University next year.
"I'm thrilled but not surprised to find out that Klay is a finalist," Rockets' cross coach Darin Grant, also Klay's dad, said. "Klay is blessed with athletic talent, strong intellect, but also has strong character to match. His diligence and hard work, like all of the scholar-athletes, have opened doors like this scholarship."