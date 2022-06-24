One soccer player from each area squad earned all-state mention this season to cap off the 2022 season.
Whitehall's Maggie Evans and Reeths-Puffer's Sophia Hekkema were named all-state third team in Division 2, and Montague's Emma Peterson picked up honorable mention all-state in Division 3.
Evans and Hekkema put up their usual spectacular scoring seasons. Evans racked up 37 goals this year to end her career with 114, blowing past sister Hanna's old career record by 38 goals in only three seasons. Hekkema, too, was a record-setter, tying her own single-season R-P record with 22 goals and adding 17 assists.
Peterson was the Wildcats' leading offensive threat, piling up goals and assists throughout the season.
The trio were among 11 local players to be named first team all-conference. Joining Evans and Peterson on the all-WMC first team were, from Whitehall, Marissa Strandberg, Charley Klint and Ava Garcia, and from Montague, Ava Pelton, Kendall Osborne and Braylyn Bultema. Each of the three Wildcats were offensive forces and could play anywhere on the field, and the three Vikings were the ones who stepped forward most notably when teammate Ryleigh Mott suffered a season-ending injury early on.
In addition, Whitehall's Avery Thomas and Brie Hamann and Montague's Adilynn Peterson earned honorable mention.
Rocket stars Emma Martin and Tessa Lamphere joined Hekkema on the first team; Martin was R-P's second leading scorer on the season and Lamphere was a rock-solid presence in net throughout the campaign.