Reeths-Puffer's Tyler Tindall continued his emergence as the team's top offensive threat Thursday night, scoring four goals to lead his team past Kenowa Hills 7-4.

Tindall also had an assist for the Rockets (8-4, 3-2 O-K Fischer), who took advantage of nine penalties by the Knights and played a clean game themselves, with only two infractions.

R-P led throughout, scoring three times in each of the first two periods to take control of the game.

Connor Stawski, Avery Freeland and Eli Cuti each had a goal in the win. Stawski also had two assists, and Jaxon Stone passed out two helpers as well.

Isaiah Van Noord made 35 saves in goal for the win.

