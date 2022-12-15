Tyler Tindall and Jaxon Stone combined for an incredible five unanswered third-period goals for Reeths-Puffer Wednesday night, giving the Rockets a 7-5 win over Kenowa Hills.
R-P improved to 5-3 on the season with the win.
Tindall had three of the five goals in the comeback and four total goals on the night, spearheading the dramatic win. Tindall also assisted one of Stone's third-period goals.
Connor Stawski assisted on three of Tindall's four goals on the night, and Isaiah Winters had two assists. Tanner Bonjernoor made 12 saves after taking over in goal for the third period, shutting out the Knights in that span.