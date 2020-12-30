Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting so much of sports, it’s been a special year for White Lake teams with a slew of championships won - and one more potentially left to be seized. Here are the top 10 sports stories in the White Lake area for 2020.
#1. COVID-19 pandemic wipes out spring sports season
2020 will be remembered, first and foremost, for the COVID-19 pandemic, and Michigan high school sports were hit hard by it.
While winter sports tournaments were cut short, White Lake teams were spared fallout from that because each squad had completed its season or been eliminated prior to the beginning of the worldwide shutdown in March. Fall sports, of course, have been affected as well, but it seems likely the MHSAA will figure out a way to complete all the seasons when it comes down to it.
Spring sports were not so lucky. It came down to timing — when the pandemic began, the world at large had little information on it and was left with little choice but to lock down and buy some time. If we had known for certain then what we know now, namely that the coronavirus doesn’t transmit nearly as easily outdoors in warm weather and that it is not generally dangerous to young people, it’s likely spring seasons would have been played in some form. But we didn’t, and by the time we did, it was too late for those teams to take the field.
COVID-19 has been a tragedy for many reasons, most far more important than spring sports, but the loss of an entire season of competition — and for seniors, their final season of competition — was an extremely bitter pill to swallow. Human resiliency dictates that the Class of 2020 will grow and become better people for dealing with that disappointment — but it was a lot of disappointment to deal with.
#2. Montague girls golf completes rise to top with state title; Whitehall wins regional as well
Starting a program from scratch usually means years of paying dues before you start to see some payoff. Montague girls golf basically skipped that part and completed a meteoric rise in October by winning the Division 4 state championship — the first ever by not just the program, but by any girls team in school history.
The Wildcats, whose first season of play was just four years ago, in 2016, didn’t just win; they blew away the competition. The team set a new school 18-hole scoring record (a common feat in 2020) with a 343 and won the championship by 27 strokes over Lansing Catholic. This performance came on the heels of the Wildcats shooting a 351 — at the time another school record — in their regional finals meet. The title was essentially never in doubt.
Montague rode spectacular depth to the championship. The team’s two top players, Orianna Bylsma and Megan Brown, each earned top-10 medals, with Bylsma shooting an 81 and Brown an 84, but the title was truly won by the next three players, who each came within six strokes of Brown. Katie Unger shot an 88, and Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau each had 90s. Those performances weren’t at all unusual, as Montague seemed to have a different leading scorer in each tournament.
The title was the capper to an unbelievable five-year run. Entering 2018, the Wildcats hadn’t ever beaten an opponent in a dual meet, but in 2019, they won the regional championship and placed fourth at state, and in 2020, they spent the entire season among the favorites, and delivered the goods at the end.
“It’s tremendous to see all of the girls’ hard work pay off,” Kerr said after his team’s regional repeat. “None of this success is random. They’ve earned it. Most of this group has been working for years to get to this point, sacrificing summers, and putting in extra work above and beyond what the average student-athlete commits.”
In addition to Montague’s heroics, Whitehall also took home a regional championship, despite only returning one player that competed for the team in the 2019 state finals (Kenedy Woodring). With Woodring and individual star Karli VanDuinen, who won the GMAA championship, leading the way, the Vikings got great play at the top all season. Katie Ferris and Ava Garcia improved all year to help Whitehall reach the regional summit. The Vikings went on to finish 11th in the state, with VanDuinen earning an individual medal.
#3. Behind state player of year Drew Collins, Montague football in midst of potential state championship run
Montague football was expected to be very good again in 2020 after earning consecutive regional titles in 2018 and 2019, and the Wildcats have lived up to that billing, as they take a #1 ranking into the new year. In a COVID-delayed postseason, the Wildcats will move into 2021 looking to earn that rarest of things — a January state championship.
Through all the stops, starts and frustrations of the fall of 2020, the Wildcats have shown their mettle. Certainly the most notable such occurrence to date has been a 34-31 double-overtime instant classic victory against rival Whitehall, but off the field, it’s been smart choices that have kept the Wildcats COVID-free through four months of football.
Smart choices on the field are the hallmark for quarterback Drew Collins, who was named AP Divisions 5-6 state player of the year in 2020. He made several of them on the final drive in regulation against Whitehall, setting up fellow all-state teammate Andrew Kooi for the game-tying, and later game-winning, field goal. He’s made them all year in putting up over 2,000 yards of total offense and 32 total touchdowns against only four turnovers.
Collins also made a future decision this week, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to play at Division II Michigan Tech in the fall of 2021. He’ll join teammate Walker Martin (Grand Valley State) as Class of 2021 players to join the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Along with Collins and Kooi, linemen Martin and Hayden McDonald each were all-state as well.
The Wildcats will play Montrose Jan. 9 for a regional title, and hope to be in Ford Field two weeks later to secure a state title.
#4. Reeths-Puffer wrestling earns 1st ever regional title, advances to final 4
It was an extra-special first couple of months of 2020 for the Reeths-Puffer wrestling team, which won its first-ever regional championship and advanced to the state final four, twice upsetting area titan Whitehall along the way. Rockets’ senior Hunter McCall later put a bow on the season by earning an individual state championship.
The Rockets sent the message a couple of weeks into 2020 that a changing of the guard was coming, ending the Vikings’ 13-year run as GMAA champions with a dominant performance. The Rockets won 12 of the possible 14 first- and third-place matches to close out a spectacular day, boasting eight individual champions.
Even after that, Whitehall seemed to hold the advantage when the two teams lined up to meet again in the district semifinals. The Vikings were ranked #4 and R-P was #8, and the match was a de facto regional final, with no other ranked teams in the bracket.
However, the Rockets came up huge when it mattered most, winning all the matches Whitehall’s coaches had identified as “swing matches”. Caleb McNeil won the clincher, scoring a pin in the final bout to deliver a 34-30 victory. From there, the Rockets dispatched Muskegon, Greenville and Allendale to win the regional crown.
Not done yet, the Rockets earned yet another heart-stopping victory by defeating #4 seed Warren Woods Tower in the state quarterfinals, 36-30. Kaden Edwards, an unheralded wrestler, delivered the turning-point win of that match by pinning one of the Titans’ stars, Dru Wilson, setting the Rockets up for a dramatic win. Jacob Udell secured the R-P victory with a decision win in the final bout.
McCall, a three-time all-state wrestler, capped things off at the individual finals, rolling through the bracket to earn a state title at 215 pounds, the program’s first under 14th-year coach Matt Brink. McCall, now at Division I South Dakota State, was the leader of a senior class that accomplished so much for the Rockets’ wrestling program.
#5. R-P’s Lauren Ross leads Rockets to district title, earns Division I scholarship
Reeths-Puffer’s girls basketball season could have gone off the rails when the program saw a coaching change mere weeks before the season opener. However, Division I prospects have a way of righting even a teetering ship.
Rockets’ senior Lauren Ross concluded her outstanding four-year career in Muskegon with her finest season yet, leading R-P to a share of the O-K Black Conference championship and a dramatic district title win over the Muskegon Big Reds. Her outstanding play, and a coaching change at her original college choice (Ferris State), resulted in Ross landing a scholarship offer from Division I Western Michigan, which she accepted.
Ross was the first Rocket girl to ever surpass the 1,000-point career mark. She also proved her mettle in clutch situations. Her buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the Rockets a key win over Mona Shores late in the season, and in the district tournament, Ross tossed the team on her back, averaging over 32 points in three victories. She put the icing on the cake against Muskegon, pouring in 37 points in a 58-48 triumph over Muskegon in the district finals, including 11 points in the decisive final quarter.
#6. Montague girls hoops claims 1st WMC title since ‘94 in instant classic
Montague girls basketball enjoyed a tremendous 2019-20 campaign, and the highlight was unquestionably the all-time classic game against Hart, a de facto West Michigan Conference championship game that the Wildcats won in triple overtime.
As luck would have it, the Wildcats and Pirates each entered the conference finale holding 11-2 league records, meaning the winner would claim the championship. Nerves seemed to hit both teams early on, as each side struggled to score. As time went on, though, playmakers on each team made clutch shots to keep the epic going.
Braquelle Osborne was the one who made the final huge play, though, knocking down a clutch three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the third overtime — a shot made all the more remarkable by the fact that she never left the court in the 44 minutes of game time.
#7. Whitehall volleyball pulls off district upset of Montague
The great thing about sports is that it doesn’t follow any kind of storybook narrative. It’s what makes it all the more fulfilling when those stories do play out the way you dreamed, but often the story you thought you were watching gets turned on its head.
The 2020 district volleyball tournament certainly falls under that category. The presumption was that the district tournament would be a coronation for Montague, which had rolled through the West Michigan Conference behind all-state trio Reilly Murphy, Raegan Murphy and Ally Hall. Having won the district a year ago, the Wildcats were the favorites to repeat.
However, this time was different. A poorly timed injury to Reilly Murphy relegated the Wildcats’ top outside hitter to back-row duties in the postseason, and the Vikings were poised to take advantage. They did just that, playing the match of their lives to stun the Wildcats in four thrilling games and bring home the district trophy.
The Vikings, of course, knew something about top players being injured, as their own all-state performer, Rayne Thompson, missed the entire season with an injury. Whitehall managed to put together a solid offense in her absence and played its best match at the perfect time behind an all-state performer of its own — setter Maggie Evans.
Even more than playing well, though, the Vikings played hard. Coach Ted Edsall said after the match that he couldn’t recall a team in his 30 years coaching that played harder than his group did in the district finals. Sometimes that effort isn’t rewarded with trophies, but this November, it was.
#8. Reeths-Puffer hockey scores
regional title
Reeths-Puffer hockey went through a long year in 2017-18, coach Bill Zalba’s first at the helm of the program, but it was a year that paid dividends later. In 2018-19, R-P finished just over .500, and this past season, the Rockets took the next step, securing a regional championship, the program’s first since 2014.
R-P rode a powerful front line to the regional title, as five different players had 30 points or more in the team’s 16-7-2 season. Quinn Fowler and Matt Herniman led the Rockets, each eclipsing the 40-point mark. Goaltender Nick Meyering also had a huge year, seizing the starting job after a season-plus of battling for it. Meyering’s clutch play late in a one-goal victory over the Bay Reps in the Rockets’ first-round regional game proved to be a launching point for a postseason run.
Although the Rockets fell to Byron Center for the third time that season in the state quarterfinal game, the future looks bright for R-P now that Zalba seems to have the program running the way he likes it.
#9. WMC appears on verge of expansion
It’s been discussed over and over again, especially over the past five years, but all indications are the West Michigan Conference is going to pull the trigger and expand in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Some of the smaller WMC schools, as well as Whitehall, have long pushed for expansion and a subsequent tiering of the league into large- and small-school divisions, and after the state football, basketball and soccer tournaments added a Michigan Power Rating component to determining their postseason fields, the rest of the league agreed. Eight schools applied, and the conference’s athletic directors have made their as-yet-unreleased recommendation of how to proceed to the executive committee, made up of the league schools’ principals.
Those recommendations should become public soon, but the indications are some change will occur, and the WMC’s roster of schools, which has remained the same for 35 years, will look different in 18 months.
We won’t see the results of that move, whatever it is, until then, but things are about to change in the WMC. All schools hope it’s for the better.
#10. Whitehall girls bowling earns 1st-ever regional title, and boys see a perfect game
Whitehall’s bowling program is quite young, but the Vikings picked up their first piece of MHSAA hardware this winter by securing a regional championship.
The Vikings had a successful season, but came up huge in their final team game at the regional tournament, setting a new school record with an 836, vaulting past Big Rapids and Grand Rapids Catholic Central for the regional title. Whitehall went on to finish 13th in the state meet.
Whitehall was led by Karli VanDuinen, who also qualified for the individual team tournament and reached the final eight. Coach Emelie Pesicka said VanDuinen puts in a lot of time and travel to compete in bowling and her leadership has been very important.
While the Viking boys didn’t enjoy as much team success in 2019-20, they did get to bask in a memorable moment in January when Sebastian Workman rolled a perfect 300 game.
Workman had rarely approached that mark prior to a fateful Wednesday against Oakridge, owning a 162 average. However, he rolled a 268 in his first game that day, and was in the zone during his second game, which proved to be perfect. Pesicka reported that as Workman approached his milestone, you could “hear a pin drop” at Northway Lanes as all the alley’s patrons were aware of what he was doing.
The perfect game proved to be the brightest moment for the Viking boys in what was a successful bowling season all around for Whitehall.