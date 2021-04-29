MUSKEGON — A close call in Oakridge's favor swung game one of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader and led to two losses for the Wildcats in a battle of two of the league's best.
Game one was the thriller of the two, with the Eagles winning 3-2 in 10 innings as an Eagle player was called safe at the plate on a tough call to end it.
The opener was scoreless for eight straight innings as Bailey Belinger battled with Oakridge's Brooklyn Galdeen in a terrific pitchers' duel; Belinger didn't allow a hit in that span. Each team scored twice in the ninth - Madison Diamond, who started the inning on second, scored on a passed ball, and Alissa Wynn later hit an RBI single. The Eagles finally broke through in response, scoring twice in the ninth, and then pushed across the winning run in the 10th.
Belinger allowed only one hit in her nine innings, striking out 13 and walking three. She also had two hits of her own at the plate.
Montague took the early lead in game two with two first-inning runs, but six Oakridge runs in the third gave the Eagles control and they went on to a 13-3 win. Gabby Moreau's RBI double highlighted the Wildcats' offense. Belinger struck out five in two innings of relief.