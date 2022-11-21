Reeths-Puffer has good reason to hope that last year's O-K Green Conference co-championship was just the beginning. The Rockets bring back most of the top players from last season's impressive 16-6 team.

R-P's two top returners, Ariel Walker and Sophia Hekkema, complement each other well. Both players were honorable mention all-state last year in addition to being all-conference performers. Hekkema in particular is a Miss Basketball candidate and is a double-double threat each time she takes the court. She is technically a guard but is one of the tallest and most physical players on the team.

"She just brings a whole different level of energy offensively and defensively," Rockets' coach Rodney Walker said of Hekkema. "We're definitely looking for big things from her this year."

Walker, the coach's daughter, is no slouch herself, providing speed, athleticism and scoring. She pairs with fellow returning all-league player Brooklynn Tornes to form one of the quickest backcourts you'll find anywhere. Coach Walker said R-P has every intention to play with pace.

"I think we're being underestimated in regards to the speed we have," Walker said. "We have girls that can get out in transition if we're sound defensively. We have a good sized back line. We should be able to limit teams to one shot and hopefully get out and run. That's been our motto for quite some time. This year's group, knowing the systematic stuff we do, will definitely be able to buy in and make things happen easier and more effectively."

Bolstering that leading trio will be Irelynn Niklasch, Ashlyn Anderson and Megan Barmes, also returning players. Walker said Barmes had a great district finals game in the Rockets' defeat to Mona Shores in March, and her outside shooting could deliver a new dimension to the offense. Niklasch has put in a lot of hard work over the offseason and hopes it will pay off with a big year.

R-P is also excited to welcome back Billie Tryska. Tryska did not play a year ago, and Walker said he's been impressed with how she's looked in early practices.

"I thought she'd be a little rusty, but she came to practice and didn't even look like she'd taken a year off," Walker said. "She'll be playing down low and starting the fast break with her rebounding. She'll be a great addition."

With the high hopes R-P has for the year, it is no surprise to learn that it scheduled aggressively this season. The Rockets are hosting a showcase event in their home gym Saturday, Dec. 10 that will include a game against East Kentwood from the rigorous O-K Red Conference, and R-P is also slated to play at Aquinas College against a very good DeWitt program in another showcase.

"I pretty much loaded the schedule up to be really hard the first part of the season," Walker said. "I wanted us to be battle-tested before conference play started. I'm definitely looking forward to the East Kentwood game, which is the first Lakeshore Tournament (that) we've started...This will be a good tournament for our young ladies to be showcased."

R-P is the favorite in the O-K Green, as last year's co-champion, Mona Shores, was senior-heavy, leaving the Rockets as the league's most seasoned and successful team.

"I think we'll have a pretty good season, and we'll have an exciting group of young ladies to watch," Walker said. "I hope the community comes out and supports us."