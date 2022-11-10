Three local players earned all-state honors this season in a big year on the pitch.

Reeths-Puffer junior star Liam Smith ascended to first team all-state in Division 2 for 2022 after earning second team in that department a year ago. Smith was the heart of the Rockets' offensive attack, leading the team to a district championship. He scored 27 goals on the season, increasing his remarkable career total to 61.

Senior Liam McHugh earned honorable mention all-state for the Rockets. The leader of the R-P defense, McHugh spearheaded three shutouts for the team in its district title run.

"It just means everything to be able to call myself the leader of that team," McHugh, whose brothers Aidan and David also won district titles at R-P, said after his team's district finals win. "I'm just honored."

Smith and McHugh, of course, also earned first team all-conference honors in the O-K Green.

For Whitehall, senior Jack Houtteman earned honorable mention all-state in Division 3, the second year in a row for him earning honorable mention at that level. Houtteman picked up his third all-West Michigan Conference honor this season. He had six goals and 11 assists and was a two-year captain for Whitehall.

Beyond Houtteman, Whitehall had a pair of other first-team performers in the WMC. Corbin Vanderstelt, also a captain, was the team leader in scoring, with seven goals, and added six assists. Coach Bryan Mahan said Vanderstelt displayed remarkable ability to score with his left foot.

Kyler Frees also was named first team all-WMC. Frees was plucked from the defense to create an offensive spark late in the season and was able to do so. He scored one goal and had two assists for the season.

Montague's Carter Mahoney and Chris Aebig each achieved first team all-WMC as well. The duo were the Wildcats' top offensive players all season long.

Honorable mention local picks were Whitehall keeper Andon Palmer, who posted a 2.1 goals-against average and 118 saves for the season, and Reeths-Puffer's Nick Clemens, who played a vital supporting role in the Rockets' attack.