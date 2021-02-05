Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.