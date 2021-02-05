MONTAGUE — Wednesday was National Signing Day in college football, and the state champion Montague Wildcats got in on the festivities, officially inking three athletes to in-state colleges.
Quarterback Drew Collins, the AP state player of the year, signed his letter of intent to play at Michigan Tech, and teammate and fellow all-stater Walker Martin cashed in his long commitment to Grand Valley State, a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) rival to the Huskies. Wildcat lineman Luke Booth will play at Alma College in Division III.
All three players were instrumental in the Wildcats' run to the title, representative of a senior class whose leadership was a marvel to coach Pat Collins, who is Drew's dad as well.
"These kids' difference was just how they owned the team," coach Collins said. "They just ran it. They knew what was expected. That's really a tribute to the previous years' teams too. They learned that from them, grabbed it, and took it further.
"They were down to the details, these guys. Respect for everything. The little things that are expected of you, being on time is (being) early, things like that. Everything was so disciplined. As coaches, we didn't have to do the disciplining. We didn't have to set those things. That stuff was all done, and we just had to come in and coach and not worry about the peripheral stuff."
Collins and Martin each had several offers to choose from; Martin said he had some level of interest from pretty much the entire GLIAC, and Collins received interest from a few FCS schools - including three Ivy League colleges and Valparaiso (which also offered Martin) - and Division III mainstays like Mount Union.
Collins, though, was set on playing quarterback, and the Huskies were one of the schools that recruited him specifically at that position. They were also one of the few schools Collins had the chance to visit, which was a big factor, too.
"I wasn't able to visit any Ivy League school, or very many schools," Drew said. "So I visited a lot over Christmas break, and when I went there, the atmosphere and the home feeling kind of attracted me. I felt like it was the right place for me."
Being a collegiate quarterback, of course, is a big hill to climb, but Collins is confident his work ethic, which has carried him through to being a MHSAA Scholar-Athlete finalist and a state champion, will get him where he wants to go.
Like Martin, Collins is likely to redshirt his first year. The quarterback has a five-year academic plan that includes a major in sports and fitness management and then an MBA.
"I don't think my work ethic is going to stop after high school," Drew said. "Yes, my main goal was to win a state championship, and that's completed. Now I have new goals, and I have to make those goals. I'm pretty confident I can find ways to reach them."
Drew's dad, who has of course seen his quarterback up close for the past 18 years, is in full agreement.
"For him, it's in his blood," coach Collins said. "'This is what I want to do. I want to be coached hard and I want to work hard.' He's a well-rounded kid, but he's also very driven for football. I like that he's at a high level and will see some really good football. I believe he still wants to coach someday, and I believe that'll help him there too. He can do a whole lot at Tech because they fit him well."
Collins will now be going up against Martin, as well as former teammate and current Ferris State player Brennan Schwarz, as GLIAC rivals. The Huskies are comparative upstarts versus the Lakers and Bulldogs, who are established D-II powers. However those matchups go, though, expect Montague fans to be supporting their former Wildcats when they take place.
"I know we're the underdog, and they're loaded with talent," Collins said of his now-rival former teammates. "But it's going to be fun to compete and to see them after the games."
While Collins committed late in this football season, Martin pledged himself to the Lakers back in August. For him, signing was a relief.
"When you put the pen to paper, it's just super official," Martin said. "I'm ready to live the Laker life, and live the Laker football style. I'm just ready for the next step."
Martin said that the whole package of GVSU stood out to him when he visited — schools, facilities, coaches, and the "winning culture".
"It's a get-better, grind-every-day culture, and that's really what stuck with me," Martin said. "Grand Valley is a prestigious school academically and athletically."
Martin, who said he will major in psychology, said he also formed a strong bond with many other members of his signing class, a bond he certainly hopes grows over his time in Allendale.
Booth, who signed with Alma and will major in exercise science, said he knew quickly when he visited the school that it was where he wanted to be. Like Martin, Booth will play offensive line.
"That's a place where I'll prosper," Booth said. "There are a lot of opportunities over there for me. It's a small town like Montague, too, so it'll be a pretty easy transition. It's just far enough away from home where you can still come home on the weekends you can if you get homesick. It matches everything I needed in a college."
Booth said he already misses playing, despite having just won the title a few weeks ago. He knows he's prepared for "the grind" of playing collegiately.
"I'll have that fire in me to really get started and to kick-start my future," Booth said. "It all starts here, but now I take the next step."
Montague had a fourth collegiate commitment on its football team in Trey Mikkelsen, who recently committed to Division III Ripon College in Wisconsin to play both football and baseball, but he was not at the signing ceremony Wednesday.
Coach Collins said the protracted season his seniors just went through makes them even more prepared than your average college signee for the rigors of the next level.
"I do think this was a different season that would prepare you well for the next level, just because of the adversity," Collins said. "Their leadership they showed comes with things you learn when you're working as hard as these guys are. Not only to play football at the next level, but to lead the team you're currently on.
"Football is not life. It's a platform for life, but life's much bigger. Those shutdowns put those things in perspective for them, so they were able to have those talks. I think those were all growing moments. These guys took that in stride and really ran with it. They were fearless, in a way. But they also grew up."