A pair of players who advanced from the June Drive, Chip & Putt event at White Lake Golf Club have moved on to the regional round and will participate in a September qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.
Riley Shafer and Cruz Beckstrom earned the right to move on by earning one of the two qualifying spots in their age group at the subregional qualifier Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
Shafer won the girls 14-15 age group in the competition with 118 points, edging out Olivia Griswold by five. Shafer's best performance came in the putting portion of the event, where she scored an age-group best 55 points.
Beckstrom finished second in the boys 14-15 age group with 142 points, two behind first-place finisher Cooper Knopf. Beckstrom's 60 points in the chipping portion of the competition led the way and boosted him to the overall second-place position.