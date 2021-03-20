MONTAGUE — Montague got an up-close look at an excellent Orchard View squad Saturday, losing to the unbeaten Cardinals 87-45.
The game was tied at 12 after a quarter, but from there Orchard View completely took over, scoring 23 points or more in each of the remaining quarters. The Cardinals finished the game on a 23-2 run in the fourth quarter and shot 13-of-23 from three-point range in the game.
Tugg Nichols led Montague (10-5) with 11 points, and Braeden Johnston added nine. Colton Blankstrom had four assists.