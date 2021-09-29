MUSKEGON — Montague placed second out of 13 teams at Tuesday's R-P Invitational at Lincoln Golf Course, but individually, the spotlight fell on Whitehall senior Karli VanDuinen.
VanDuinen "was in a league of her own," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said, shooting an incredible 66, only one stroke shy of the school record of 65 set by former pro golfer Laura Kueny.
VanDuinen's round included an amazing seven birdies and an eagle with only three bogeys.
"Her ball striking was up to the standard that she has displayed all year, as she has taken first in eight of the nine previous competitions, but her putting was solid throughout the day," Boughton said.
Outside of VanDuinen, the Vikings saw a 95 from Ava Garcia, a 100 from Grace McDowell and a 103 from Lacey Herbert. Whitehall finished in sixth place as a team.
The Wildcats tied with Grand Rapids South Christian for the runner-up position, eight strokes behind East Grand Rapids, with a score of 344. The host Rockets tied with Greenville for 10th place, shooting a 380. They were seven shots behind eighth-place Mona Shores.
R-P's Paige Anderson was the top Rockets' player on the day, shooting an 83 and tying for ninth place overall. The Wildcats' Orianna Bylsma had an 84, followed closely by Claire Meacham with an 86 and Gabby Moreau and Mackenzie Goudreau, who each shot 87s. Natalie Kellogg was right behind them, carding an 88.
Also for the Rockets, Emma Homfeld shot a 95 and made her first career birdie, and Olivia Harris tied an 18-hole personal best with a 99. Rowan Bluhm rounded out R-P scoring with a 103, including her career best nine-hole score of 45.