The Whitehall High School senior awards lacked the pomp and circumstance they deserved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school still announced the winners of each award at senior pick-up day on May 26.
Among the awards announced were the annual senior athletic awards, which this year were presented to Kayleb Venema and Rileigh Thommen.
Venema received the Oliver Byam Senior Male Athlete award. Venema starred for the Vikings in football, wrestling and baseball during his career. He capped his athletic career with a third consecutive all-state honor in wrestling in March, and was also named academic all-state in the sport, both as an individual and as a member of the Whitehall team that also accomplished the feat. Venema was also a two-time all-WMC performer in both football and baseball.
Thommen was given the Geraldine Beausang Senior Female Athlete award. As with Venema, Thommen was a three-sport star at Whitehall, participating in volleyball, basketball and soccer. She was a force in all three sports, claiming all-WMC first team honors in her final seasons in each one. In soccer, Thommen scored honorable mention all-state honors as a junior due to her defensive work.