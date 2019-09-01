MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s girls golf team earned the top spot Monday at the Mona Shores Invitational, fighting off Mona Shores by 10 strokes for the win, 376-386. The 376 marked Whitehall’s best score of the season to date. Montague finished third, 11 shots behind Shores.

The Woodring sisters paced the Vikings, with senior Rylee scoring an 86, ranking fifth overall, and junior Kenedy adding an 88. Vanessa Christensen also broke 100 for Whitehall, carding a 96, and Avery Christensen added a 106 to round out the scoring for the Vikings.

“Coach Bill Borgman and I are pleased with where we are at with the start of the school year,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. “We have 14 girls who are intent on learning the game and making good swings. We have been working hard, but having fun every day.”

The Wildcats got three sub-100 performances, led by Katie Unger, who shot a 95, and Gabby Moreau, who added a 96. Orianna Bylsma had a 98. Kennedy McDonald was Montague’s fourth scorer, shooting a 108.

Reeths-Puffer’s Abby Fansler was the only Rocket to compete, and she shot an 87, one shot behind Rylee Woodring and good for sixth place overall.

Whitehall wins

Manistee Quad

MANISTEE — Whitehall dominated Wednesday’s Manistee Quad, taking first place by 30 shots over the second-place host school by shooting a 194.

Rylee Woodring led the Vikings, posting a score of 38 (three over par). Kenedy Woodring added a 44, and Vanessa Christensen notched a 52. Morgan Knapp was Whitehall’s fourth scorer with a 58.

Whitehall 2nd

at Fruitport Invite

FRUITPORT — Whitehall golfer Rylee Woodring earned the top individual score at last Friday’s Fruitport Invitational, shooting a 79 to edge top Mona Shores player Logan Potts by a stroke. The Vikings finished second overall, coming in only behind Mona Shores with a strong score of 379. Montague wasn’t far behind the Vikings, shooting a 390 to take fourth place.

Kenedy Woodring also finished in the top 10 for Whitehall, shooting a 91 to take a tie for sixth place. Vanessa Christensen shot a 104 for the Vikings, and Sydney Plough was the fourth scorer with a 105.

For Montague, Megan Brown earned a top-10 scoring spot, placing in a tie for eighth with a 92. Orianna Bylsma shot a 93, followed by Gabby Moreau with a 102 and Katie Unger with a 103.