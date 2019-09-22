WHITEHALL — Whitehall dropped a Coastal Conference match against North Muskegon Wednesday, 5-3.

The Vikings got all three of their wins in the singles flights. Jackson VanBergen defeated Jack Dobb at first singles, 6-2, 6-2, and Ashton Trnka earned a second singles win over Tommy Schanhals, 6-1, 6-3. Rob Hentschel won a fourth singles match over Gus West in three competitive sets, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(3).

Among the four doubles flights, Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark performed the best, falling 6-3, 7-6(2) to Gavin Grimm/Jack Taylor.

Rockets fall

to Shores

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost an O-K Black Conference dual to Mona Shores Wednesday, 8-0.

Among the Rockets’ players, the fourth doubles pair, Ben Westerhof/Cade Alderink, had the closest match, losing to Cameron Seiferlein/Harrison Nelund by a 6-0, 6-4 score.

Whitehall drops

match at Grant

GRANT — Whitehall lost Tuesday’s Coastal Conference dual to Grant in a competitive match, 5-3.

Whitehall scored all three of its points in the singles flights. Ashton Trnka, Ryan Findorff and Rob Hentschel picked up wins in the second through fourth singles flights. Trnka and Findorff only surrendered one game each in straight-set sweeps.

First singles player Jackson VanBergen also performed well, dropping a close 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Karlton Zerlaut.

North Muskegon

tops Rockets

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost a non-conference dual to North Muskegon Monday afternoon, 8-0.

The Rockets’ best performance was by second doubles pair Eric Yang/Tyler Tallefson. The duo lost 6-4, 6-1 to Ethan Koman/Andrew Koman.

Whitehall 2nd

at home quad

WHITEHALL — Whitehall finished second behind Grand Rapids West Catholic last Saturday at its home quad, scoring 10 points.

The Vikings’ best performance came at the second doubles flight, where River Morrison/Christian Smolen posted a 3-0 record. All three of their wins were by straight sets.

Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce, at first doubles, earned a 2-1 record and nearly claimed a 3-0 mark of their own. Their match against Adam Bocian/Ben Pelton of West Catholic was a three-set marathon that the Eagle pair took by a 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 score.

Third doubles pair Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark and fourth doubles pair Samuel Cole/Steven Cullen each picked up one win. The Vikings also got one win each from their top three singles players: Jackson VanBergen, Ashton Trnka and Ryan Findorff.