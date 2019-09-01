TRAVERSE CITY — Whitehall had some strong individual performances Wednesday at the Traverse City St. Francis Quad, including a 3-0 performance by Vikings’ fourth singles player Rob Hentschel. The Vikings won 11 matches in total.

Hentschel won one of his matches in three sets, over Ludington’s Justin Plamondon, and earned straight-set wins in the other two matches.

First singles player Jackson VanBergen won two of his matches, both by impressive margins, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Ashton Trnka, at second singles, also went 2-1, including a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Fourth doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Samuel Cole earned two victories, and first doubles pair Austin Groeneveld/Christian Smolen and third doubles pair Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark each picked up one win.

Vikes roll at

Portland Classic

PORTLAND — Whitehall performed extremely well at last Saturday’s Portland Classic, scoring 16 points and dominating the singles matches.

The Vikings’ singles players won 11 of a possible 12 singles matches, including perfect 3-0 marks for the top three players: Jackson VanBergen, Ashton Trnka and River Morrison.

All nine of the top three singles’ players wins came in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win for VanBergen and a 6-1, 6-0 triumph by Morrison. VanBergen and Trnka were each pushed to a 7-5 set in one of their wins, but were otherwise dominant.

Rob Hentschel, at fourth singles, added a 2-1 record for the Vikings, one of the wins coming by forfeit, and even his defeat was extremely close, dropping a 7-6(1), 7-6(4) battle to Jorgen Sonday of Portland.

First doubles pair Austin Groeneveld/Ryan Findorff posted a 2-1 mark at the invitational, winning both their matches by straight sets. Evan Luce/Christian Smolen, Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark and Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen each won one doubles match; Luce/Smolen and DeRose/Mark each won 6-1, 6-1, while Raymond/Cullen fought out a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 win over Miles Riddle/Lachlan Brockmiller of Central.