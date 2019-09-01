MUSKEGON — Montague continued its solid start to the season Wednesday, going 2-1 at the Western Michigan Christian Quad.
The Wildcats’ only loss came in their final match against the local power Warriors in a competitive 25-18, 18-25, 15-9 battle. Montague won its first two matches of the day in two games each, defeating Allendale 25-10, 25-17 and Zeeland East 25-18, 25-18.
The Wildcats got great offensive play from their duo of Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall. Murphy ripped off 29 kills and hit for a .356 average on the night, and Hall added 27 kills with a .478 hitting percentage. The team hit .294 overall.
Murphy and Maddy Wynn paced the Wildcat servers with seven aces each. On defense, Wynn led the way with 33 digs, and four other Montague players reached double digits.
Setter Raegan Murphy passed out 68 assists, and Hall and Raegan Murphy each posted four blocks.
Wildcats win
big at invite
GRAND RAPIDS — Montague opened its season last Friday with an impressive showing at the West Michigan Volleyball Officials Association tournament at the MSA Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats won the Silver bracket title, edging Greenville 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 in their final match. Montague did not lose a match all day, going 4-0-2 and outscoring its opponents in both splits.
The team opened with a split against Grant, 23-25, 25-18, before ripping off 15 straight points in a decisive third game against Calvin Christian to win 25-11, 17-25, 15-0. Montague split with Pewamo-Westphalia and then won two straight matches over Kenowa Hills (25-13, 26-24) and Hopkins (25-19, 25-19) to advance to the Silver bracket final.
Top hitter Reilly Murphy had an outstanding day, racking up 61 kills and hitting for a .395 average. Sister Raegan performed well at setter, notching 139 assists to go with five blocks.
Ally Hall added 39 kills on offense and racked up 10 blocks. Maddy Wynn had 14 aces in an impressive serving performance and also led the team in digs, with 58.