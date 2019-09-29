MONTAGUE — It took Montague part of a game to get going Tuesday night against Hart, but once the Wildcats were going, they didn’t stop.

Montague fell behind by a couple of points early in game one Tuesday, but dominated the rest of the way to earn a West Michigan Conference win over Hart, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17, and remain unbeaten in the WMC.

The teams traded points early on, and Hart grabbed a 10-8 lead in the opening game with an impressive point on a long rally.

“It was kind of a feeling-out process, and Hart got some balls up,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel. “They started (well), and for us, once we got rolling and got (Reilly) Murphy and (Ally) Hall involved, it kind of changed after that.”

It certainly did; the Wildcats outscored Hart 17-5 the rest of game one and got off to a comfortable early leads in both game two and game three to secure the win.

Murphy in particular was outstanding in the victory. She hit for an astronomical .710 average and piled up 23 kills. Ally Hall was also very good and had 11 kills.

Murphy has clearly improved even from her strong freshman season, and Bectel said the fact that she has Hall and other strong teammates backing her up has only helped.

“That kid plays volleyball 24/7,” Bectel said of Murphy. “I think the fact that I have a couple of good hitters really helps. Even tonight, I felt like we made a couple of changes and I got some more activity from some of my other players. It’s keeping people honest, so we’re getting a lot more single blocks (against us) and ultimately, in that scenario, that’s a good thing for us.”

The Wildcats didn’t have the sharpest serving night, making nine errors against seven aces, but with a .321 hitting percentage, the offense was so good that it made up for it. One key reason why was setter Raegan Murphy, Reilly’s twin sister, who racked up 50 assists and seamlessly ran the offense.

“Raegan has been doing a really good job,” Bectel said. “I thought today, her selection was pretty good. (Hart players) were in the middle (on defense) and we were hitting them pin to pin, even when Reilly wasn’t in the game. And that’s what we want.”

On defense, Maddy Wynn had 21 digs and Morgan Netcott had 15. Reilly Murphy had a pair of blocks.

The Wildcats, Bectel said, have been laser-focused on WMC season. The team went unbeaten in league action last year before losing to North Muskegon in the tournament and costing itself the conference title, a mishap Bectel is determined to avoid this time.

“Last year, that left a sore spot with us,” Bectel said. “One thing I told the girls last year, North Muskegon came in and took it from us. Now we’re really focused on that. I said, one game at a time, it’ll all come.”

The Wildcats also have eyes on a potential tournament run.

“We have lofty goals this year,” Bectel said. “We have the hitters to do it, the passers to do it. Our ball control is exceptional. We’re clicking. If we can put it all together and get better each week, we’ll be tough to beat.

“This team still hasn’t hit the plateau of what they’re capable of. I think we can really play with the best of them.”

Whitehall rolls

past Oakridge

WHITEHALL — Whitehall continued to dominate West Michigan Conference opposition Tuesday, sweeping Oakridge 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

The Vikings have not yet lost a game, let alone a match, in WMC action, where they are 5-0 (11-11-2 overall).

“Our first contact, serve and serve receive were great tonight,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said.

Charlie Baker led a good defensive effort with 15 digs. She also had a pair of aces. On offense, Rayne Thompson had 15 kills and Rileigh Thommen added 10. Maggie Evans and Jaden Mikkelson had 20 assists each.

Rockets knock

off Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer easily defeated Muskegon Thursday night in O-K Black Conference action, 25-14, 25-8, 25-7.

The Rockets (4-8, 1-2 O-K Black) dominated at the service line, with 25 aces — a full game’s worth of points. Kenna Grant led the Rockets with nine aces.

On offense, Brianna Stawski posted 10 kills and hit for a .571 average in the match. Grant led the defense with 11 digs.

Montague 2-1

at Jenison Quad

JENISON — Montague went 2-1 Thursday night at the Jenison Quad, playing some tough competition.

The Wildcats (18-7-3) opened the night with an easy win over Big Rapids, then edged Grant in a three-game match, 23-25, 25-22, 15-4. They closed the evening with another competitive battle, this time falling to Jenison 18-25, 25-19, 15-7.

Montague served well, posting 22 aces on the night against nine errors. Raegan Murphy had 12 of those aces. She also passed out 81 assists and had 23 digs for the evening.

Reilly Murphy led the offense with 29 kills, and Ally Hall had 22. Hall also had six blocks. Maddy Wynn notched 37 digs.

Montague reaches

finals at Morley

MORLEY — Montague played well at last Saturday’s Morley-Stanwood Invitational and reached the finals in bracket play before falling to the host Mohawks in a three-game battle, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8.

The Wildcats had won each of their previous four matches on the day. Montague easily defeated Onaway and Lakeview, then won a close match over White Cloud and routed Tri-County before the finals match.

Montague hit for a solid .289 average on the day, led by Reilly Murphy, who hit .351 and racked up 64 kills in the tournament. Ally Hall added 33 kills. The Wildcats also served well, making only 12 errors at the meet while posting 30 aces. Maddy Wynn led with nine aces, and Raegan Murphy added eight.

On defense, Wynn led with 67 digs, and Morgan Netcott chipped in 41. Raegan Murphy notched eight blocks and also passed out 140 assists.