SHELBY — If Tuesday was any indication, the battle for the West Michigan Conference volleyball title this year could be interesting.

Montague, the acknowledged WMC favorites, struggled to get things going against last year’s seventh-place finisher, Shelby, holding off the Tigers in a four-game battle, 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 25-22.

Neither team played its best — Shelby hit for a negative percentage in the match, and Montague’s own .205 average was mostly the result of a scintillating second game — but the Wildcats (7-1-2, 1-0 WMC) were able to make enough plays to get the win.

“I told my kids, the worst two days of the year (for us) are the first day of school and homecoming,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel said. “We had a really bad practice (Monday), and it carried over to today. You can’t go into any game lightly and take it for granted...It’s hard to think that we just went toe to toe with Western Michigan Christian and have only one loss on the season, and then we play like this.”

The Wildcats turned to their two big hitters for the biggest points of the match, and Ally Hall earned the final kill to finish off the scrappy Tigers. Hall posted 16 kills with a .243 hitting percentage, while Murphy led the team with 18 and a .275 average.

“Tonight was below what they normally do, because on the season, Reilly’s been hitting almost .400 and Ally has been hitting about .300,” Bectel said. “They pulled it together in the end, and that’s what good hitters should do.”

The match was sloppy early on, with the last seven points of game one each coming on errors. The game was tied at every stop from 17 to 24 before the Wildcats finally got the benefit of two Shelby errors in a row.

Emboldened by that escape, Montague dominated game two and seemed back to form. The Wildcats grabbed leads of 15-8 and 20-13 in game three before Shelby managed to storm back and steal that game. Montague led almost the entire way in game four, but could never get comfortable.

Bectel credited Shelby coach Tom Weirich for getting good effort from his team and extending the match.

“Coach Weirich knows his stuff,” Bectel said. “He’s not going to let his team just lay down and die...We got the W. That’s the important part. But we need to come out and be more focused.”

The Wildcats have been very successful the past several years, but they’ve usually had to share the favorite’s role with rival Whitehall. With the Vikings lacking the experience Montague has, that’s not the case this year, and Bectel said his team perhaps has to adjust to being the pursued and not the pursuers.

“When you’re that favored team, you need to be the one that puts in the harder work, because everybody’s looking to give you their best shot,” Bectel said. “I feel like we’re a little younger and not understanding that completely might be part of the problem.

“But we’re early in the season. No one’s won the state championship in the first couple of weeks. Hopefully the girls will take this, get back on task and go after it next time.”

Maddy Wynn was another key part of the win, posting five aces and 21 digs, both team bests. Murphy had four aces, and Raegan Murphy added 48 assists.

Whitehall 0-3 at

Zeeland East Quad

ZEELAND — Whitehall coach Ted Edsall saw his team take some steps forward Thursday night at the Zeeland East Quad, despite the Vikings losing all three matches.

Whitehall’s closest match was with the host Chix, the second match each team played. The Vikings dropped that one in three thrilling games by a 25-22, 25-27, 20-18 score. Whitehall (2-7) lost two-game matches to both Caledonia and Coopersville.

“(We are) making strides against tough competition,” Edsall said. “Played with great effort tonight.”

Rayne Thompson led the Whitehall offense with 17 kills, and her 15 digs ranked second on the team. Charley Klint had five aces. Charlie Baker posted a team-high 18 digs. Jaden Mikkelson notched 30 assists and Maggie Evans added 20. Rileigh Thommen chipped in 11 kills.

R-P fights

off Oakridge

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned its first win of the season in exciting fashion Wednesday, edging Oakridge in a five-game thriller, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13.

The Rockets were coming off an 0-4 showing in their home invitational in their only previous action on Aug. 24, but Wednesday the Rockets were able to gut out the win.

R-P’s offense didn’t do a lot in the match — Brianna Stawski’s 12 kills led the team — but the Rockets served well, behind seven aces from Stawski and four more from Kenna Grant. R-P also played good defense at the net, getting five blocks apiece from Stawski and Lara Marsic. Elizabeth Jordan passed out 27 assists, and Grant led the back-row defense with 18 digs.

Whitehall earns

sweep of Ravenna

WHITEHALL — Whitehall rallied from an early deficit in game one of Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference opener to win that game on the way to a three-game sweep of Ravenna.

The Vikings trailed early on but won a tight opening game, 26-24, then swept the last two by scores of 25-19 and 25-14.

“Much improved setting and attacking this match,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. “First contact was solid. We had a really good week of practice before the holiday. Very pleased with our defense.”

Charlie Baker led that defense with 20 digs. Three players — Rayne Thompson, Charley Klint and Jaden Mikkelson — each added 10 digs.

On offense, Thompson paced the Vikings with 22 kills. Maggie Evans recorded 22 assists and Mikkelson had 19.