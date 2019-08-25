Whitehall volleyball projects to be a young team this year, as the Vikings replace four senior starters who all went on to play in college and helped the team win 29 matches and reach the district finals.

The losses of the all-time program digs leader, Gianna Megna, and key hitters Abby Seeger, McKenna Hepler and Allisyn Grams to graduation leave a ton of holes to fill — coach Ted Edsall said the quartet combined to be named all-West Michigan Conference 10 times.

“I’m not sure we have ever lost as much talent as we did last season,” Edsall, who has twice coached Whitehall to the state final four, said. “We have our work cut out for us this year.”

However, there’s talent on hand to fill those positions, even if much of it lacks varsity experience.

The team will be led by seniors Jaden Mikkelson and Rileigh Thommen. Mikkelson will continue her role at setter, while Thommen will use her athleticism at middle hitter. The team also returns sophomore Rayne Thompson, who will move to outside hitter and should be the team’s top offensive threat, as well as junior Charlie Baker, who takes over at libero.

“The impact of moving Rayne Thompson to the outside and Charlie Baker to libero will be important to our team’s development,” Edsall said. “Our seniors’ experience and leadership will be crucial to our success this season.”

Five juniors join the roster in Mackenzie Johnson, Sarah VanDam, Lauren Carr, Lainey Morin and Camryn Evans. In addition, sophomore Maggie Evans will join Mikkelson at setter and classmate Charley Klint will play outside hitter. With those two plus Thompson, Edsall said the possibility exists for half his starting lineup to be sophomores.

Senior Kendall Mott has returned from a back injury and she will also be looking to work her way into the rotation.

The Vikings expect to compete with rival Montague for another WMC title, as the two teams have been atop the league the past few years. Edsall said that Oakridge should emerge as a factor this season as well. Whitehall relishes playing a challenging schedule each season, and this year is no different as it opens this Friday at the Coopersville Invitational, hosted by a team Edsall believes is among the best in the state. Grand Haven, Mona Shores and potential district foes Spring Lake and Fruitport are also on the slate.

“We will go as far as our chemistry and leadership takes us,” Edsall said. “I think this team has some great potential.”

Whitehall opens

year at Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE — Whitehall opened its season against elite competition Friday at Coopersville and posted a 1-4 record.

The Vikings edged Oakridge in their first match, 26-24, 25-19, then lost to Hamilton, Forest Hills Northern, Grand Haven and Coopersville to finish their day. The matches with Hamilton and Coopersville went three games each, with Whitehall winning the first game in both, and all of the games played were close except for game one against Grand Haven.

“Poor serving and passing led to a difficult day,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said.

Rayne Thompson led the offense with 30 kills and was also the #2 digger on the team, with 27. Charlie Baker led with 36 digs. Maggie Evans paced the passers with 45 assists. Charley Klint had 20 kills and Rileigh Thommen added 19.