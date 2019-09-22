FRUITPORT — Whitehall and Montague had the first of what could be several matchups this season at last Saturday’s Fruitport Invitational, and the Vikings gained the upper hand in the rivalry for now with a 24-26, 25-22, 15-9 win in the fifth-place match. Each team ended up with 2-2-1 records for the day.
Whitehall’s other victory at the meet came over Mona Shores, a fellow GMAA contender. The Vikings split matches with North Muskegon and Kingsley and lost one to Gull Lake.
Rayne Thompson had a big day for Whitehall, posting 38 kills and 20 digs. Charlie Baker led the Viking defense with 45 digs and topped the team with seven aces. Rileigh Thommen had 25 kills and four blocks. Jaden Mikkelson and Maggie Evans combined for 59 assists.
Montague, meanwhile, picked up wins over Grant and Fruitport, another potential GMAA foe, at the tournament. The ‘Cats also split a match with Western Michigan Christian and lost to Traverse City West. Each of the Wildcats’ matches was close, with all but one of the five featuring a game that went past the 25-point mark.
Reilly Murphy paced Montague with 46 kills for the day, and Ally Hall aded 41. Maddy Wynn served eight aces and led the team defense with 57 digs. Raegan Murphy notched 121 assists. Hall had 10 blocks.
Montague sweeps
past Ravenna
MONTAGUE — Montague defeated Ravenna Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference match, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9, staying unbeaten in the league with a 3-0 mark (13-5-3 overall).
“A good team performance,” Montague coach Shawn Bectel said of the win.
The Wildcats hit a solid .294 as a team and also served well, with only three errors all night. Reilly Murphy led the offense with 11 kills, and Ally Hall added nine. Hall also had three blocks. Reilly and Raegan Murphy each had a pair of blocks.
Raegan Murphy had 36 assists on the night, and Maddy Wynn had 17 digs.
Whitehall fights
past MCC
SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall fought off a tough effort from Mason County Central Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in West Michigan Conference action with a three-game sweep, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.
Rayne Thompson paced the Vikings’ attack with 15 kills and added seven aces. Maggie Evans chipped in five aces and also posted 12 assists. Charlie Baker led the defense with nine digs and had three aces of her own.
Rockets 2-2 at
Caledonia Invite
CALEDONIA — Reeths-Puffer posted a 2-2 record last Saturday at the Caledonia Invitational, with both of its losses coming in three-game battles.
The Rockets defeated Grand Ledge and Saranac during the event, losing a very close three-game match to Edwardsburg (25-27, 25-21, 16-14) and dropping a tough one to Coldwater (25-8, 24-26, 15-12) to end their day.
Brianna Stawski had a very impressive day offensively, leading the team with a .338 hitting percentage and racking up 30 kills. Lindsey Ruiter added 21 kills on a .349 hitting percentage. Defensively, Kenna Grant had 39 digs and Stawski posted six blocks. Ashley Kilinski had 42 assists to lead the Rockets, and Elizabeth Jordan added 33. Stawski had 14 aces.
Vikes 2-0
at Ludington
LUDINGTON - Whitehall battled hard and were rewarded with two victories Thursday night at the Ludington Tri. Whitehall defeated Ludington (25-20, 26-24) and Big Rapids (26-24, 25-22) on the night.
Rayne Thompson posted 12 kills to lead Whitehall (9-11-2), and Charlie Baker had 14 digs. The Vikes served well, with five aces by Rileigh Thommen and three by Maggie Evans. Evans and Jaden Mikkelson combined for 33 assists.
“Played two hard-fought matches and found a way to win some close games,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said.