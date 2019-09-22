Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.