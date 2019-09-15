WHITEHALL — It’s been the slowest start Whitehall coach Ted Edsall can remember since taking over the program, but the Vikings still had enough in them to fight off a challenge from Hart Tuesday night and pick up a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 victory.

The Vikings improved to 3-7 overall and 2-0 in the West Michigan Conference with the win, which came with a new lineup look that got every one of the 12 varsity players on the floor at some point.

“We went to a 6-2 offense (Monday),” Edsall said. “So this is the first time we’re using it. It involves playing 10 of our 12-person roster a lot, and today I got to play all 12. It’s going to be kind of a work in progress, but I think in the long run it’ll make us better. Today was kind of a feeling-out process.”

Things weren’t perfect, as Whitehall fell behind 12-8 at one point in the second game, the one that saw the most Vikings take the court. However, suddenly Whitehall took over at that point, outscoring Hart 17-2 the rest of the game.

“Serve receive and positioning was a little off early in the game,” Edsall said. “As soon as they got in the flow of the match, they played great. I was glad we got that opportunity.”

Even then, though, Whitehall didn’t take over game three, falling behind 6-1. Again it didn’t take long for the Vikings to erase that deficit, grabbing the lead at 12-11. The game was tied at 13, 14, 15 and 16 before Whitehall slowly pulled away.

Rileigh Thommen starred offensively in the match with 11 kills and only one attack error for an impressive .476 hitting percentage. The Vikings intentionally tried to set more players with their new lineup — Rayne Thompson generally gets the most shots at an attack — and Thommen was the biggest beneficiary Tuesday.

“This is the first time we had three hitters in all six rotations, and our goal tonight was to see how many kids we could get involved and kind of see what they can do,” Edsall said.

Jaden Mikkelson had four aces for the Vikes along with 22 assists. Charlie Baker posted a team-best 11 digs. Lainey Morin, in what Edsall said was her first extended playing time, notched three blocks.

Ups and downs are common with a young team, but for Whitehall, the downs have been a little harder than usual, in large part because of an ambitious early schedule. Whitehall played at Coopersville and Zeeland East in its two non-conference meets early in the season and took some lumps.

Edsall said if he had it to do over again, he “probably would’ve backed off that a little bit”, but he’s hopeful the early tribulations will strengthen the team.

“What doesn’t kill you is going to make you stronger,” Edsall said. “None of those matches we were totally out of. We played some really good sections of games against Grand Haven, Coopersville and Forest Hills Northern...It’s not a ton of fun losing but I think it’ll make us better in the end.

“It’s all been kind of a perfect storm as far as what our record is, but that doesn’t define us right now. We’re just trying to get better. There aren’t a lot of championships won in August and early September. Our goal is to be playing good here in the next few weeks.”

R-P loses

at Mona Shores

MUSKEGON —Reeths-Puffer took the first game and played a competitive match Thursday against O-K Black Conference rival Mona Shores, but the Sailors rallied to win the match 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.

Service troubles cost the Rockets (1-6, 0-2 O-K Black) in this one, as they made 15 service errors with only four aces.

The Rockets hit for a solid .220 average as a team, led by Lindsey Ruiter and Brianna Stawski, who had 12 and 11 kills respectively. Stawski hit a team-high .345.

Defensively, Kenna Grant led with 14 digs, and Stawski added 13. Elizabeth Jordan had 35 assists, and Stawski and Ruiter each had three blocks.

Vikings go 1-2 at

Grand Haven Quad

GRAND HAVEN —Whitehall played another competitive tournament Thursday night at the Grand Haven Quad and went 1-2, playing three matches that could’ve gone either way.

The Vikings defeated Western Michigan Christian in a tight three-gamer, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11, and lost close matches to Grand Haven (25-23, 25-16) and Hamilton (25-20, 25-21).

“Great defense tonight,” Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. “Played with a lot of passion.”

Rayne Thompson had 16 kills and 15 digs to lead the Vikings (4-9). Charlie Baker posted 20 digs, and Thompson had four blocks. Jaden Mikkelson and Maggie Evans combined for 35 assists.

Montague rallies

past N. Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Montague picked up a big win early in West Michigan Conference season Tuesday night, defeating North Muskegon 17-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15.

The Wildcats (10-3-2, 2-0 WMC) roared back after the Norse dominated the opening game and played overwhelming volleyball for the final three games.

Reilly Murphy led the way for the Wildcats, racking up 21 kills in the four games. Ally Hall added 17 kills. Montague had 7.5 team blocks, led by two each from Hall, Leehah Bentz and Raegan Murphy.

On defense, Maddy Wynn had 23 digs, and Reilly Murphy added 17. Raegan Murphy notched 49 assists. At the service line, Montague put over 95 percent of its attempts into play and got three aces each from Wynn, both Murphy twins, and Taylor Netcott.

Rockets drop tough

one to Fruitport

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played a competitive match Tuesday night against O-K Black Conference foe Fruitport, but the Rockets couldn’t quite finish off the Trojans, losing in five games by a score of 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 15-5.

Brianna Stawski led the Rocket offense with 19 kills, seven blocks and a .333 hitting percentage. Lindsey Ruiter added 12 kills. Lara Marsic and Sydney Edwards each had three aces. Elizabeth Jordan notched 42 assists, and Kenna Grant had 22 digs.

Wildcats go 2-2

at Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN — Facing much larger schools at last Saturday’s Grand Haven Invitational, Montague held its own, posting a 2-2 record. The Wildcats defeated Cadillac (25-19, 26-24) and Kenowa Hills (25-15, 25-14), losing to Grand Haven (25-18, 25-13) and East Grand Rapids (26-24, 25-15).

Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall led the Wildcats’ offense at the meet, with Murphy posting 24 kills and Hall 22. Hall also had a team-high eight blocks. Maddy Wynn topped the defense with 37 digs, and Murphy added 26. Raegan Murphy chipped in 25 digs. Wynn and Raegan Murphy each had five aces, and Raegan also posted 72 assists.