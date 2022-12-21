Reeths-Puffer bounced back from Monday's tough loss to defeat East Grand Rapids 58-44 Wednesday in its second game of the Cornerstone holiday tournament.
The Rockets (2-2) broke the game open by outscoring EGR 21-6 in the second quarter, and from there they never relinquished control.
"Great bounce-back game for us tonight after a tough couple of losses," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "Our guys shared the ball really well, defended much better and showed trust in each other and our system."
Jaxson Whitaker led R-P with 22 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Brayden Mitchelson added 14 points and Travis Ambrose had a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Antrel Jones chipped in six boards and six assists.