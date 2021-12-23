Ranked ninth in the nation, the Muskegon Community College wrestlers were led by Kayleb Venema of Whitehall to second place at the Henry Ford College Hawks Invite on Dec. 5 in Dearborn.
Venema ran his season record to 16-0 after pinning or defeating his opponents by technical falls to capture the 197 lbs. title at the Hawks Invite.
While several Jayhawks were out of the lineup nursing injuries and illnesses, MCC had many notable efforts. In addition to Venema's impressive performance, two Reeths-Puffer alumni finished in fourth place at their weights: Jacob Blawat at 133 pounds and Gerrit Andrus of Reeths-Puffer at 197.
“I’m proud of the way these guys responded and stepped up to the challenge today,” said MCC Coach Mark Brunger.