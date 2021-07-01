Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, people have flocked to the outdoors - the Silver Lake area just north of here reported huge increases in visitors last year despite a late start to the summer season. It's been the one place where, according to unanimous scientific opinion, people are largely safe from the coronavirus, especially in warm weather.
But what to do outdoors? For many of us, our lives have become indoors-based, so when we do go outside, we don't really know what we want to do.
Here in the White Lake area, we're fortunate enough to have a slew of outdoor options, and in particular, water-related options. For many, canoeing or kayaking might just be the next outdoor activity you don't yet know you love.
"We've had corporate outings, a team-building experience," Dave Cordray, who owns and operates Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery in Montague, said. "Often it's a summer activity the company sponsors. We've had school groups go out. Blue Lake fine arts camp counselors went out. It was a bonding experience because people came from all over the United States and the world. Family outings are very common, of course. It's a great experience for a vast array of people."
Kayaking and canoeing are hardly foreign ideas in our area; according to a 2018 Detroit News story, well over 600,000 paddlesport vessels hit the water in the state each year, and that number is expected to keep growing.
Unlike a lot of water activities in this area, though, canoeing and kayaking are not lake-focused; rather, they are mostly done on the river. Luckily for Michiganders, there's no shortage of rivers around here, either - just to name a few, the Muskegon River, the White River, the Pentwater River, the Pere Marquette River, the Lincoln River and the Big Sable River.
What can draw canoers and kayakers to the river, as opposed to the lake? Cordray, whose family has owned and operated Happy Mohawk for over 40 years, thinks it's the scenery that changes as you travel along the water. He likens it to snowmobiling in the winter.
"I enjoyed snowmobiling when I was younger," Cordray said. "You could go from town to town and the scenery varied. On the river, the scenery varies. You don't have to paddle all the time because there's a current. We have people that get off the river and tell stories of seeing muskrats, eagles, and the huge variety of birds that are out there. It gets back to that out of doors adventure, so to speak."
In the same vein, each river has its own set of natural treasures to see.
"Each river has its own personality," Cordray said. "The Muskegon River is a totally different type of river than the White River, or the Pentwater River. Pine River and Pere Marquette River are (also) well-known for watercraft rentals. It's about the experience. If somebody has canoed or kayaked in the past, they want to find out about our river experience and compare it to others."
Getting out on the water, in a watercraft, also provides a sense of connection, a sense of place. Anyone who has traveled to big cities like Chicago or New York would tell you that it wasn't in their hotel room that they felt tied to their surroundings. It was when they ventured onto the streets, into the crowds, rode in a taxi, that they truly felt they were in the city. The same is true at more idyllic destinations like West Michigan.
There are multiple ways to have that experience, as well. Large groups can go out on the water together - Happy Mohawk rents tubes as well as canoes and kayaks - and enjoy a, for lack of a better word, louder trip through the water. In other areas that may have less space to work with, a trip down the river can be quieter. The two different ways to enjoy the space might appeal to different people, or the same people might be attracted to both, depending on the group they are with.
Supplying this experience, however, is not as simple as just throwing people into boats and sending them on their way. For many shops, maintenance of the river is a full-time job in itself. Cordray said he and his family don't really have time to do much local water travel themselves because of how much time is necessary to clean rivers, trim trees, and otherwise keep the nearby waterways pleasant for their customers.
Of course, you can't keep a water family off the water completely; Cordray said family travels may include the occasional trip down a river on their own vacation destinations.
"Truth be known, because we operate a business on the White River, we have to maintain the White River for safe passage," Cordray said. "The amount of time I spend on the river doing that...I don't spend much time (kayaking on it). In some instances, my wife and I will travel and engage in these activities and rent a canoe or kayak to do so."
Locally, though, they're all here, ready and excited to help travelers realize their aspiration (whether they know it or not) to enjoy an afternoon on the water. Peak season, naturally, is from mid-June until close to Labor Day when the weather is the best.
That doesn't mean, though, that it's the only time you can go out.
"If someone has their own canoe and kayak, as long as they're using public access locations, they can do it any time of the year," Cordray said. "You get some individuals, a small number of people that are pursuing that outdoor adventure (outside of summer). I have a friend who had planned to go out kayaking (in late February), but the river was iced over and it was unfeasible."
However, for most of us in the state, the best time to get in the water is in the summer, when the greenery is lush, the sun is shining, and the water is refreshing. It's a suitable activity for almost all ages, too, and that might appeal to families that have spent way too much time in their houses over the past year for safety reasons.
Whatever the motivation, a visit to the waterways of Michigan, whether a lake or a river, is rarely a bad choice. In the summer of 2021 in particular, it could be an especially good one.