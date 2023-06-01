The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association will host its annual kids fishing contest Saturday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. The contest is open to all young anglers 16 and under, with three separate age divisions (3 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16) for competition.
Fishing will be open on any part of White Lake shoreline from White Lake Drive to the White River fishing bridge, with the exception of marina docks. Some fishing equipment will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-serve basis, and live bait will be provided.
Registration is free and will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Participants must return to the Goodrich Park pavilion for weigh-in between 10 a.m. and noon to be eligible for prizes. A lunch will be provided at noon.
Each youth participant will receive a goody bag for participating, and the top 10 placers in each age group for both boys and girls will receive additional prizes. A grand prize drawing will award two lucky winners each with $50 gift certificates to Armstrong's on White Lake and Johnson's Great Outdoors